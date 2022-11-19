Hank Crone had the only goal of the overtime shootout and the Allen Americans defeated the Komets 5-4 in a back-and-forth, penalty marred game Saturday in front of 7,717 fans at Memorial Coliseum.
Drake Rymsha led the Komets (4-4-3), who are on a 3-0-1 run, with two goals. Liam Finlay had a hat trick for the Americans (5-5-1).
Fort Wayne remains winless at home at 0-2-3 and hasn’t had a road game go beyond regulation time.
“It’s tough. We keep losing these skills competitions and shootouts,” said Fort Wayne’s Joshua Winquist, who had a goal in regulation. “It was a good game, and I thought we were the better team, but we didn’t get the two points.”
It was the first meeting between the teams since the Komets ousted the Americans in four games from the 2021 Western Conference finals, before Fort Wayne defeated the South Carolina Stingrays in the Kelly Cup finals.
Zach Pochiro, who spent the last two seasons with the Komets, is now with Allen, for which he played from 2017 to 2019. Pochiro was scoreless with five shots on goal and took a hooking penalty in overtime, though the Americans killed it off.
Fort Wayne scored on 1 of 6 power plays and Allen was 1 for 9.
“To be honest, you’re always happy when you get a point, but I’m disappointed we didn’t get two because I believe we were a better team than them,” Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau said. “For us, one of the things that has been trending through 11 games is we’re undisciplined and taking minor penalties.
“We had 11 minors and that’s one-third of the game forcing our team to defend and we’re taking away opportunities to go on the attack and it’s very toxic. It asks a lot of us.”
The referee, Tyler Hascall, suffered a hip injury 2:47 into the game, when he was backing up behind the Allen net and collided with a Fort Wayne player. He missed about seven minutes of game time, during which linesman Christopher Williams was the referee and Bryan Gorcoff the lone linesman.
Hascall’s decision-making was needed soon: An apparent Colton Hargrove goal at 14:12 was overturned, after Hascall looked at video replay, because the puck actually caromed off a skate behind the net and entered from the back, while the net was slightly lifted up.
The Komets’ goaltender was rookie Rylan Parenteau, who played the second and third periods of Thursday’s 6-3 road victory over the Indy Fuel, the same day he was acquired from the Toledo Walleye for cash. Parenteau stopped all 19 shots he faced in that game, after replacing Colton Point, and the first 14 he faced Saturday – including a diving stop on a Pochiro slap shot 4:23 into the second period.
Just 1:23 later, Finlay opened the scoring when, at the end of an odd-man rush, he swept the puck just inches over the goal line. Teammate Zachary Massicotte netted a 50-foot shot during a power play at 11:19.
But the Komets, who scored five unanswered goals Thursday, had another rally in them. Winquist capitalized on a dazzling cross-ice pass from Matt Alvaro at 12:37 and captain Anthony Petruzzelli popped in a rebound to tie it at 2 at 15:03.
A shooting gallery ensued: Rymsha scored from the slot – extending his point-scoring streak to nine games – and Allen’s Finlay scored twice to make it 4-3, though Parenteau made the Americans earn it though a bevy of acrobatic saves.
Rymsha tied it by hitting an open space and finding Shawn Boudrias’ no-look pass that went through the crease, during a power play 10:37 into the third period.
Parenteau finished with 31 saves and stopped 1 of 2 shootout attempts. Allen’s Luke Peressini had 38 saves and three shootout stops.
Notes: The Komets are off until the annual Bob Chase Memorial Game on Thanksgiving – 7:30 p.m. against the Cincinnati Cyclones. … The Komets played without Louis Rowe, Sam Babintsev and Marc-Antoine Pépin. … Allen had two other former Komets: Joseph Widmar and Stephen Baylis, who was not in the lineup.