A reminder that the Komets’ Tye Felhaber, a forward, will participate in the ECHL’s All-Star Classic 7 p.m. Monday at Norfolk, Virginia.
He’ll leave Monday morning and said he’s looking forward to the event, which will be on NHL Network and online through FloHockey.
“Yeah, absolutely,” he said after Sunday’s 6-5 overtime loss to the Indy Fuel at Memorial Coliseum. “It’s an honor in any league to be selected as an all-star. I think it’ll be a cool event.”
The All-Star Classic will be a four-team 3-on-3 tournament with rally scoring. Felhaber will play for the Western Conference. There will also be an Eastern Conference team and two from the host Norfolk Admirals, who have former Fort Wayne defenseman D.J. King and former Spacemen player Darick Louis-Jean.
In 33 games with Fort Wayne, Felhaber has nine goals, 38 points and a plus-1 rating.
The rosters were chosen by coaches, team captains, media-relations directors, broadcasters and reporters.
It should be noted that the Admirals are the ECHL’s worst team at 6-27-3, including a 5-12-1 home record. Also, there will be three regular-season games going on Monday afternoon: Jacksonville at Atlanta; Maine at Reading; and Idaho at Utah.