The Komets’ Tye Felhaber had a goal and two assists at the ECHL All-Star Classic, and he won the shooting accuracy skills competition by hitting all four targets in just 6.5 seconds, on Monday night at Norfolk, Virginia.
Felhaber represented the Western Conference in the four-team 3-on-3 rally scoring tournament and played in five games. The Western Conference lost to the Destroyers – one of two teams from the host Norfolk Admirals – 2-0 in the championship game.
Darick Louis-Jean, a former Spacemen player with Norfolk, finished second in the hardest shot competition. He was at 93 mph, behind Maine’s Mathew Santos at 96 mph.
An announced crowd of 5,067 was on hand at the Norfolk Scope.
In other Komets-related news, forward Samuel Dove-McFalls and goaltender Ryan Fanti are heading back to Fort Wayne from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League. Dove-McFalls has one goal and seven points in 11 games with the Komets this season. Fanti is 2-3-1 with a 3.85 goals-against average and a .876 save percentage.