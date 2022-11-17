Tye Felhaber’s vision is something Komets coach Ben Boudreau raves about. It’s not difficult to see why, given the pile of breathtaking cross-ice assists Felhaber has already produced in his first nine games with the Komets, who he leads in scoring with two goals and 11 points.
“When he has the puck, he has an ability to see the ice that not a lot of people possess,” Boudreau said. “And then he has the skill to make those plays, and that’s a dangerous combination. I don’t think there’s a single game where he hasn’t factored in offensively.”
Until last weekend, which included wins Saturday and Sunday over the Wheeling Nailers, the Komets were off to a wretched start in which many players’ jobs seemed in danger. Felhaber was one of the few immune from much criticism because he was consistently scoring, however, he still needed a jolt to his game – in the defensive end.
He responded and got his first two goals of the season, netting one in Friday’s 2-1 loss to the Toledo Walleye, thanks to a Drake Rymsha crossing pass; and then scoring at the end of a 2-on-1 rush in Sunday’s 5-1 road victory over the Nailers.
“Having him round out his complete game, making it a 200-foot game as far as being in the (defensive) zone and understanding that, was a big step for him,” Boudreau said. “He really focused on those details (last week) and ended up getting some success at the offensive side from his defense.”
Felhaber has spent most of his four-season professional career in the higher-level American Hockey League – he’s played 93 AHL games (8 goals, 18 points) and 29 ECHL games (14 goals, 31 points) – but acknowledged the first three weeks of this season were a reminder he needs to think beyond offense, even in Double-A hockey.
“My role is to produce offense. But at the same time, I want to generate energy, too, with the team by being hard on pucks and incorporating that into my game. The shots and the passes and all that stuff, that’ll come, but I need to be helping the team in the defensive zone and bringing some energy on the forecheck,” Felhaber said.
The message to focus on defense first, and play as a more cohesive unit, was delivered by Boudreau to all of his players last week. The early results were good but the Komets (3-4-2) must continue it starting at 7 p.m. today against the Indy Fuel (6-2-1) at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis. The Komets host the Allen Americans at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Coliseum.
The Komets lost goaltender Ryan Fanti and defenseman Adam Brubacher, who were called up to Bakersfield of the AHL on Wednesday.
Felhaber, 24, has played for the ECHL’s Orlando Solar Bears and Idaho Steelheads, and the AHL’s Laval Rocket, Texas Stars and Syracuse Crunch. It’s not difficult to see why he’s peaked so much interest from higher-level teams; he had 59 goals and 109 points in his final junior season, 2018-19, for the Ontario Hockey League’s Ottawa 67’s, and added 17 goals and 28 points in 18 playoff games as they reached the finals.
Despite the fans’ unrest over the Komets’ start, which includes a 0-2-2 record at the Coliseum, Felhaber has adored playing in Fort Wayne so far.
“I think that this city is amazing for their hockey and how hockey-crazy they are,” said Felhaber, a native of Pembroke, Ontario. “I was talking with Benny on the phone in the summer and he was telling me that. To see these fans every night supporting us, it’s been really cool and it’s a great place to play and we just want to reward them with some wins at home and on the road.”
Despite his young age, Felhaber’s experience has put him in position to help lead a team with nine rookies. He hopes those players saw him embrace the idea of shoring up his defense and grinding away on the forecheck last weekend, just as the coaches asked.
“I was lucky to have some great vets when I first started in pro and, you know, I want to help these guys because they really want to get better and they show it every day,” Felhaber said. “If I can be there to help, I’m always going to do that for these guys.”