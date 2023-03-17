This looked as if it would be the Komets’ easiest game of the weekend. But there was nothing easy about it.
They needed four unanswered goals in the third period Friday – Mark Rassell netted two of them – to complete a 5-3 victory over the Kalamazoo Wings.
“We’ve had the same conversation 100 times this year about sticking to our systems, and that’s what’s made us successful. We were pretty junk in the second period, to be honest, and the leaders stepped up in the (second intermission),” Rassell said. “Oliver Cooper just said, ‘We’re better than this. And we need to figure it out. We’re a team that’s looking like it’s going to make the playoffs and we need to learn how to play, just play our systems.’”
Fort Wayne (30-22-6) also got goals from Joe Masonius, Drake Rymsha and Matt Alvaro. Ryan Fanti stopped 34 of 37 shots. Kalamazoo (23-31-4) goals came from Justin Taylor, Coale Norris and Darby Llewellyn, while Pavel Cajan stopped 20 of 24 shots.
“I just thought we started to play a little bit more as a team come the third period,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “We started to support each other verbally and positively on the bench, and boost each other up.”
It was the annual Green Ice Game at Wings Event Center, and a standing-room only crowd of 5,171 was on hand to see the Komets’ offense take a while to remember green means go.
But the defense was stingy and the Komets were more disciplined than usual, taking only four minor penalties after entering with a league-high average of 19.77 penalty minutes per game.
“The message this morning was: The offense comes. We’re an offensive team and we know that. We’ve never really had to worry about the offense,” Rassell said. “It’s focusing on the defensive side of the puck now, especially in this stretch run heading into the playoffs.”
Fort Wayne scored on 2 of 4 power plays – both coming from Rassell as Llewellyn was in the penalty box – and Kalamazoo, which isn’t in the playoff hunt, was 0 for 4.
“Once we started to buy in, we started to gain some momentum and some rhythm and, obviously, special teams found a way to execute on both sides,” Boudreau said. “It’s a 60-minute game and we just tried to find a way to get better throughout the game. We found a way to win in the third, which is what good teams do.”
The Komets pulled within nine points of the Indy Fuel for third place in the Central Division – Fort Wayne has 14 games remaining, two more than Indy – and those teams meet 7 p.m. today in Indianapolis. The Komets then play at second-place Cincinnati 3 p.m. Sunday.
“It’s a huge weekend,” Rassell said. “You look at Indy and Cincy, those are two possible playoff opponents, and obviously coming down the stretch you want to send a message and play your best.”
The Komets allowed Friday’s first goal when a turnover by Darien Kielb next to his own net set up Taylor for an unassisted tally from point-blank range 5:55 into the first period. The Komets have allowed the first goal in nine of their last 11 games, and in 35 of 58 games for the season.
Kamamazoo got its first goal when a turnover by Darien Kielb next to his own net set up Taylor for an unassisted tally from point-blank range 5:55 into the first period.
The Komets have allowed the first goal in nine of their last 11 games, and 35 of 58 games for the season.
Masonius, who began the season with the Wings, tied it with a 45-foot shot at 7:09. Cajan had just been knocked into by Alvaro, but referees Jacob Rekucki and Luke Gagnon upheld the goal after video review, determining Cajan had enough time to recover and try to stop Masonius’ shot.
Kalamazoo’s Norris scored at the end of a 2-on-1 rush for a 2-1 lead 3:34 into the second period, less than a minute after Fanti thwarted the Wings’ Mason McCarty on a breakaway rush. Llewellyn made it 3-1 with a shot from the right circle at 6:59.
The Komets got a 2-on-1 rush with Matthew Boudens and Noah Ganske early in the third period, but they didn’t get a shot off. The Komets’ first shot of the period didn’t come until the 5:34 mark, but it yielded a Rassell goal as he sped around the defense and then banked a shot off Kalamazoo’s Justin Murray and past Cajan.