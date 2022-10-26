The Komets have received forward Samuel Dove-McFalls from the higher-level American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors.
Dove-McFalls, 25, who had one goal in two games this season with the Condors, was a fourth-round draft pick of the NHL’s Philadelphia Flyers in 2015.
He played for the University of New Brunswick from 2018 to 2022 and was a teammate of current Komets players Oliver Cooper, Marcus McIvor, Matthew Boudens, Mark Rassell and Benjamin Gagne.
The Komets play host to the Savannah Ghost Pirates at 8 p.m. Friday and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Coliseum.