The Komets are close to hiring a new head coach, general manager David Franke confirmed Thursday, though Franke declined to give any indication who that coach would be.
“We are getting very close to selecting the new coach,” said Franke, whose Komets announced May 31 they weren’t renewing the contract of Ben Boudreau despite a successful run that included winning the 2021 Kelly Cup. “We’ve whittled the field down and I’m hoping that by next week, we’ll have an agreement with whomever it’s going to be. We don’t want to prolong this any further than we need. We’ve had so, so many good applications from various people in the hockey world.”
Franke didn’t elaborate on how many candidates remained or if a job offer had been made. Whomever gets the job will assume what’s considered one of the most coveted posts in minor-league hockey because of the history resources and large fan base, but it could have an increased amount of pressure after Fort Wayne parted with a coach who had a 134-95-27 regular-season record and had never missed the postseason.
When Boudreau was let go, the Komets cited as the reason the team's inconsistency over the last two seasons, which each ended in Game 7 of the first round of the playoffs.
The Komets haven’t revealed the names of any candidates to replace Boudreau, though it’s presumed 33-year-old Jesse Kallechy is at or near the top of the list because of how many boxes he checks, including having previous head-coaching experience and experience as a recruiter of players. Kallechy has been an assistant coach for three seasons under the ECHL’s most respected head coach, Brad Ralph, and their Florida Everblades just won their second consecutive Kelly Cup; Kallechy has two seasons of head-coaching experience in the lower-level Southern Professional Hockey League with the Fayetteville Marksmen and they were 31-6-0 when the pandemic halted the 2019-20 season; and he has some loose connection to the Komets – he was a goalie and then assistant coach with the SPHL’s Huntsville Havoc and their equipment manager was Billy Welker, whose father used to own the Komets.
Other possible candidates for the Fort Wayne job include Ben Simon, who was most recently coach of the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins; Matt Macdonald, who was Simon’s assistant; Olivier Legault, who was Boudreau’s assistant in Fort Wayne; Dan Bremner, who coached the SPHL's Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs to a championship this year; and Steve Martinson, who most recently coached the ECHL’s Allen Americans.
“There were a lot of good candidates and we whittled it down and we’re hoping that we can come to an agreement early next week and maybe even be able to announce something soon thereafter,” Franke said.
The ECHL job market changed Wednesday when another flagship franchise, within the division, lost its coach with Dan Watson going from the Toledo Walleye to Grand Rapids of the AHL. Alden Hirschfeld, who was Watson’s assistant in Toledo, might have been on the Komets’ list and is probably now the front-runner for the Toledo job. One might wonder if Boudreau gets an interview in Toledo.
The Komets can begin signing players June 23, so there’s some urgency to get a coach in place as he’ll do most of the recruiting. But Franke, who shares in the player personnel responsibilities, has already been working on re-signing players from last season’s team. July 8 is a key date because that’s the deadline to extend qualifying offers to unsigned players whose rights the Komets want to keep, otherwise they lose them in free agency.
“We’re OK. We’re fine. We’re doing work regarding some of the players from last year that we want back. Once we make the decision on the coach, the recruiting will pick up quite heavily,” Franke said.
