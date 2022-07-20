D.J. King was just hitting his stride when he was knocked into hockey limbo
A rookie defenseman last season with the Komets, King had gotten a brief call-up to the American Hockey League and was earning rave reviews for his performances with Fort Wayne – shot-blocking was something the coaching staff had begun to take particular note of at the time – when he was crunched against the Memorial Coliseum boards on New Year’s Eve.
The incident came just after a first-period faceoff in the offensive zone and King was firing the puck down the boards, when he got checked by the Iowa Heartlanders’ Cole Stallard, crumpling King awkwardly. The hit was considered clean, and no penalty was called, but King was left with a broken leg, torn ligaments in his ankle, and only 20 games on his professional résumé as he headed toward a lengthy rehabilitation.
“It was definitely frustrating,” King said. “I thought I was taking strides there, playing better hockey, and it was definitely disappointing. The team was going on a good roll and then the injury happened. It was definitely frustrating, but I’m happy I had a good surgeon in Chicago and got that done. I came back and just watched the boys the rest of the season and in the playoffs, which was fun.”
King’s attitude is particularly rosy for a player who has hardly played during the last 29 months.
He lost the final season of his junior career to the COVID-19 pandemic, after he had five goals, 17 points, 78 penalty minutes and a plus-18 rating in 54 games for the Ontario Hockey League’s Saginaw Spirit in 2019-20. (King also played for the OHL’s Hamilton Bulldogs in 2018-19, after two seasons with the U.S. National Team’s Under-18 and -17 squads.)
King had barely gotten back into the swing of things with the Komets last year, when excitement really hit. He was called up to the Grand Rapids Griffins and was preparing Nov. 6 for his first AHL game, at Rockford, Illinois, against the team coached by his father, Derek.
Hours before the opening faceoff, Derek King was elevated from the IceHogs’ bench to head coach of the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks, who had fired Jeremy Colliton. (Derek King, who went 27-33-10 as interim coach, will remain as a Blackhawks assistant next season under new coach Luke Richardson.)
D.J. King played only two games with the Griffins – he had an assist in his second game and an even plus/minus rating – but probably would have gotten another AHL chance, given the amount of Fort Wayne players called up last season, had he not been injured against the Heartlanders.
“It was definitely frustrating,” King said. “You never want to watch from the stands. But from the stands, I got to learn a lot of things from watching the guys on the ice. Like the older guys – (Zach) Tolkinen, (Matt) Murphy, (Blake) Siebenaler, (Marcus) McIvor – we had a lot of stud D-men back there. So it was good that I got to learn a lot from watching them.”
King re-signed with the Komets on June 16, among the first six players to sign contracts.
He had one goal, three points, six penalty minutes and an even rating in 18 games with the Komets, and he’s only 21. For a Fort Wayne team coming off a disappointing first-round exit from the playoffs, losing in Game 7 to the Wheeling Nailers at the Coliseum, King is considered an important piece.
In the wake of his injuries, King said he was particularly appreciative that general manager David Franke, coach Ben Boudreau and assistant coach Olivier Legault had such confidence he’d be a key player in the Komets’ 71st season.
“I feel really good. I’m back to 100%. I’ve been skating and working every day, so I’m feeling good and I’m ready to get playing again, you know?” King said.
Unlike his father, who was a playmaking forward for 877 NHL games, D.J. King isn’t going to blow anyone away with his statistics, but he prides himself on being steady in his own zone with his 6-foot-3, 216-pound size and blazing speed.
“I think the big thing always for me was my speed and skating,” he said. “I’ve been working on my skating a lot, and just on coming in and being that same kind of defensive defenseman, hard to play against, penalty kill and just moving the puck up the boards.”