The process of putting together the Komets’ roster for next season is in full swing, and Blake Siebenaler, Stefano Giliati, Joshua Winquist and Samuel Harvey won’t be a part of it.
William Provost has been re-signed, though, and Cole Young has been added to the mix.
Siebenaler, Giliati, Winquist and Harvey were left off the season-ending roster unveiled Friday by the ECHL, though their absences were expected as Fort Wayne rebuilds under newly hired head coach Jesse Kallechy on the heels of back-to-back exits from the first round of the playoffs.
Provost, who impressed with two goals and six points in 10 Fort Wayne games as a rookie forward out of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, should be a big piece.
Siebenaler, a 27-year-old native of Fort Wayne who helped the Komets to the 2021 Kelly Cup, is retiring, general manager David Franke confirmed.
“Blake was a Fort Wayne kid. He had a lot of pressure on him playing on Coliseum ice for the Komets. He grew up watching the Komets and that helped inspire him to be a hockey player,” Franke said. “He got drafted by an NHL team, played a lot of games in the (American Hockey League), had a great career with us, and he’ll be a champion forever.”
A third-round draft pick of the NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets in 2014, Siebenaler totaled 15 goals and 44 points in 151 regular-season games as a defenseman with Fort Wayne. In 27 playoff games, he had four assists. Siebenaler played 108 AHL games in his seven-year pro career with Cleveland, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Henderson, Belleville, Ontario and Charlotte.
Giliati, 35, had seven goals and 24 points in 34 games as a forward last season, suffering shoulder injuries that kept him out for long stretches, including the entire postseason. Winquist, 29 and also a forward, accrued 12 goals and 38 points in 32 games before unexpectedly signing to play for Vasterviks, a team in Sweden, in January.
ECHL teams were permitted to keep the rights to a maximum of 20 players, which wasn’t an issue for the Komets since they had only 18 who were eligible because so many of their players from last season – such as goaltender Ryan Fanti, forward Mark Rassell and defensemen Adam Brubacher – played in Fort Wayne under NHL or AHL contracts.
Despite being on the Komets’ June 8 protected list, Harvey’s rights couldn’t be kept beyond Friday because he didn’t play in the ECHL last season. Harvey, 25, who manned the Komets’ net during the 2022 playoffs, spent last season with Bolzano HC in Austria and has signed for the coming season with Rauman Lukko, a team in Finland.
He’s not the only player with recent Fort Wayne ties to commit to an overseas team; Drake Rymsha will play in Slovakia and Oliver Cooper is also expected to play in Europe. Tye Felhaber, who was Fort Wayne’s representative at the ECHL All-Star Classic last season, signed this week with the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals.
Friday was the first day ECHL teams could sign players and Provost, a 21-year-old forward, was a priority for Fort Wayne. He had 34 goals and 68 points in 66 games last season for the QMJHL’s Val d’Or Foreurs before joining the Komets.
Young, a 20-year-old forward, had one goal, four points and 185 penalty minutes in 35 games last season for the Maritime Junior Hockey League’s Miramichi Timberwolves.
Kallechy, who was introduced as the Komets’ coach Wednesday, acknowledged that his hiring coming so close to the opening of free agency meant Fort Wayne had catching up to do when it came to putting together the roster. Kallechy was an assistant coach for three years with the ECHL’s Florida Everblades, helping them to the last two Kelly Cups. He spent much time this week breaking down video of last season’s team, connecting with players and getting the lay of the land in Fort Wayne, a process he called “organized chaos.”
“It’s been a healthy combination of trying to find new players and the truth is – there’s no point denying it – we’re a little bit behind,” Kallechy said Thursday, before he headed back to Florida to work on selling his house and beginning the move to Indiana. “Some teams that didn’t make the playoffs, they were done in April, and as soon as they were done in April, they got started in recruiting players and for us, with myself playing longer than some other teams and then it taking some time to get this job, we’re pounding the pavement.”
The current two-week stretch is critical for ECHL teams to sign players. Anyone unsigned by July 8 must be given a qualifying offer or they become unrestricted free agents, and teams can only extend qualifying offers to eight players to keep their rights for a year. For veterans of at least 260 pro games, such as Komets captain Anthony Petruzzelli, even if they receive qualifying offers, they can become restricted free agents after July 22.
Notes: Olivier Legault, who was an assistant coach under Ben Boudreau last season, will represent the Komets at next week’s NHL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee. Legault will connect with the Komets’ NHL affiliate, the Edmonton Oilers, among other duties. Franke said this week that Legault will remain with the Komets in some capacity, perhaps as Kallechy’s assistant coach. ... Former Komets player Danny Stewart is a successful coach in the United Kingdom for the Coventry Blaze. He’s 154-134-36 over seven years. And he’s about to be celebrated with a testimonial July 1. They will hold a special game and Stewart will participate. A testimonial is when a team has an event, often an exhibition game, to honor someone for their service. Stewart, 44, played for the Komets from 2003 to 2005 and was a fan-favorite for his high-energy, physical style of play. His brother, Bobby, also played for the Komets. ... The Everblades, who captured the Kelly Cup on June 9, left two players off their season-ending roster: forward Dylan Vander Esch, who didn’t play in the ECHL last season, and former Notre Dame forward Chayse Primeau.