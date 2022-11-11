It took seven games, but the Komets finally had a stingy defensive performance.
The problem was, despite improvement in their overall game from last weekend, they only mustered a Tye Felhaber goal in a 2-1 loss to their bitter rival, the Toledo Walleye, in front of 7,822 fans at the Coliseum on Friday.
Fort Wayne’s Adam Brubacher hit the goal post on a 45-foot shot just as time expired.
Ryan Fanti, 26, who is under contract to the Edmonton Oilers, stopped 20 shots for Fort Wayne (1-4-2).
For Toledo (4-2-1), 19-year-old Sebastian Cossa stopped 40. He was the Detroit Red Wings’ first-round pick in the 2021 NHL draft and is considered their goalie of the future.
It was believed to be the first time, for either the Komets or Walleye, that they played in a regular-season game with a two-referee system. The ECHL, which has used two referees in playoff games for a decade, is using the system in 25% of regular-season games this season.
Nolan Bloyer and Riley Brace were the officials and they were busy.
Fort Wayne scored on 1 of 6 power plays. Toledo, which lost to the Florida Everblades in last season’s Kelly Cup finals, was 0 for 9 with the man-advantage.
It was the first of 10 regular-season meetings between the teams.
Fort Wayne’s Felhaber opened the scoring during a power play, 8:14 into a first period filled with penalties, by accepting a Drake Rymsha cross-ice pass and blasting it into the top of the net.
Exhibiting more energy than they had in their previous game, a 7-2 loss Sunday to the previously winless Iowa Heartlanders, the Komets had 20 of the first 28 shots Friday.
And the Komets were more physical, including a first-period fight between Fort Wayne’s Louis Rowe, who got an extra penalty for instigating it, and Toledo’s Kurt Gosselin.
Fanti opened the second period with a stop of a Brett McKenzie shot from point-blank range.
He was matched by Cossa, who sprawled to stop Stefano Giliati after a dazzling move, and then Gosselin tied it at 3:45 thanks to a Joseph Nardi setup from behind the net.
The most memorable moment of the rest of the second period involved Nardi, who was crushed along the boards by a hit from Fort Wayne’s 6-foot-8, 265-pound Scott Allan.
Cossa had a sizeable save early in the third period on Drake Rymsha, who bowled into his knee along the way, and after the stoppage Gosselin scored for a 2-1 lead at 3:28 thanks to a Gordie Green pass from behind the net.
Cossa was big again at 7:40, stopping an Brubacher wraparound attempt and then, while on his back, foiling a Rymsha blast that the referees needed video review to confirm hadn’t crossed the goal line.
Fanti had a huge stop of his own at 14:25 on Mitchell Heard, after Fort Wayne coughed up the puck in its own zone.
Notes: Rymsha’s goal-scoring streak was snapped at four games. … The Komets played without Joe Masonius, Marc-Antoine Pépin, Sam Babintsev, Jordan Martel and Oliver Cooper, who is with the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves. … The Komets play at 7:10 p.m. today and 4:10 p.m. Sunday against the Wheeling Nailers in West Virginia. … Toledo had five former Komets: Ryan Lowney, Heard, Thomas Ebbing, McKenzie and Simon Denis.