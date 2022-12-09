INDIANAPOLIS – The Komets’ play Friday was certainly improved. The result, however, was not.
The Indy Fuel’s Kale Howarth scored from the right circle 17:24 into the third period, cementing a 5-4 victory over the Komets in a game that saw the teams trade goals all night.
“I thought there was a ton of improvement. I was extremely impressed with our forward group and the way that we battled. I love the way our defense played,” said Komets coach Ben Boudreau, adding the difference in the game was the goaltending.
Fort Wayne got goals from Joshua Winquist, Stefano Giliati, Shawn Boudrias and Adam Brubacher, who tied it at 4 with a 35-foot shot which sailed through a crowd during a power play 13:40 into the third period, in front of 4,358 fans at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
“I thought we played a hell of a game,” Boudrias said. “Seriously, I thought we actually dominated most of the game. It was just they capitalized and their goalie made some big saves, but I thought we played a really good game.”
Fort Wayne’s Colton Point had some sterling moments, including a stop of Alex Wideman on a breakaway, and a glove save on Jan Mandát during a power play, but Point finished with only 21 saves on 26 shots. Indy’s Zach Driscoll foiled two Boudrias breakaways and put on a show in the third period, totaling 31 saves on 35 shots.
Indy (15-5-1), which leads the Central Division with 31 points, is 2-1-0 against Fort Wayne (5-8-5).
“The story of the year is we’re not getting saves, we’re not getting enough good goaltending, to keep us in the games,” said Boudreau, whose Komets are on a 1-4-3 slide. “You look at the amount of chances we had offensively and what (Driscoll) did for them; he gave them a chance to win and made all the routine saves. For us, it seems like one bad break and they’re heartbreaking goals. To be honest, we can’t hide behind it. Our goalies aren’t giving us a chance to win and it’s affecting our entire team as far as the outcome of every single game.”
Point, who is on a contract with the higher-level American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors, dropped to 1-4-1 with a 4.74 goals-against average and a .866 save percentage. Rylan Parenteau is 2-1-3 with a 4.24 GAA and a .848 SP. (It’s possible that goalie Ryan Fanti will return from Bakersfield at some point.) The Komets’ goalies have a chance to improve at 7:30 p.m. today at Memorial Coliseum against the Cincinnati Cyclones (13-2-4), who have a division-best winning percentage of .789.
The Komets came into Friday knowing their team president, Michael Franke, lambasted their effort in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Cyclones on Dec. 4. The team made three trades during the week, acquiring defenseman Alex Peters and forward Luka Burzan, who hasn’t yet made his Fort Wayne debut, while giving up the rights to forward Jared Thomas, defenseman Clark Hiebert, future considerations and cash.
The Fuel took a 1-0 lead when Cam Hillis scored off a rebound 3:20 into the first period, but Winquist answered 2:22 later by speeding up ice, eluding three defenders and sending a 30-foot shot off the right goalpost and in.
It didn’t take long for Indy to recover; Shane Kuzmeski sent a shot from the left circle over Point’s shoulder for a 2-1 lead at 7:28. But Giliati, camped in front of the net, tied it at 9:43, after a nifty pass down the middle by Filip Engarås.
The only goal of the second period came from Indy’s Mandát, who capitalized on a crossing pass by Hillis after a Fort Wayne turnover.
Boudrias tied it with a one-timer from the slot 9 minutes into the third period, but Cooper Zech made it 4-3 after a tic-tac-toe passing play at 10:56.
“I just thought we stuck together,” Boudrias said “We were down one and came back, … and we were down again, came back again and kept doing that. I don’t know, man, we have a good team and we’ve just got to keep going. We played a really good game tonight.”
Notes: Fort Wayne was 1 for 7 on power plays. Indy was 0 for 5. ... The Komets played without Matt Alvaro (groin), Matthew Boudens (undisclosed), Benjamin Gagné and Burzan. … The referees were Logan Gruhl and Tato Kunto. Gruhl’s father, Scott, played for the Komets.