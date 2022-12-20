The Komets have altered their schedule and modified their roster.
They will face the Kalamazoo Wings at Memorial Coliseum 7 p.m. Thursday, instead of Friday, to circumvent the inclement weather expected to hit Fort Wayne.
“Out of an abundance of caution for fans and players with a significant snowstorm looming, this allows us to play the game in safe driving conditions for all concerned,” Komet president Michael Franke said Tuesday.
And his team will have a different looking lineup.
The Komets traded defenseman Benjamin Gagné to the Tulsa Oilers for defenseman Adam Samuelsson, and released goaltender Kevin Resop, who was solid in his lone game with Fort Wayne.
Coach Ben Boudreau confirmed the Komets are in the process of signing a new netminder, who has ECHL experience, but that move likely won’t be announced until Wednesday. There are several significant goaltending names available, including Max Milosek, released last week by the Toledo Walleye, and Justin Kapelmaster, who was cut by the Reading Royals on Sunday. Kapelmaster was Dylan Ferguson’s backup when the Komets won the 2021 Kelly Cup.
Rookie Rylan Parenteau, who was acquired from the Walleye in November, is atop Fort Wayne’s goaltending depth chart. He’s 6-1-2 with a 3.47 goals-against average and a .881 save percentage. The Komets also have goalie Colton Point, who is under an American Hockey League contract with the Bakersfield Condors, but he’s on injured reserve with a head injury suffered in practice last week and it’s not known when he’ll return.
Resop, who was called up from the Southern Professional Hockey League’s Quad City Storm to take Point’s spot, stopped 34 of 38 shots in Sunday’s 5-4 home win over the division-leading Indy Fuel – the Komets’ season-best fifth straight win – and will likely return to the Storm if he’s not claimed on ECHL waivers.
Gagné’s days with the Komets (10-8-5) seemed numbered after Saturday’s 7-4 home victory over the Wheeling Nailers. Gagné took minor penalties for slashing, roughing and unsportsmanlike conduct, then was scratched from Sunday’s game.
“We’re putting ourselves in tough situations with the penalties,” Boudreau said after Wheeling scored on 2 of 7 power plays Saturday night. “We’re taking selfish penalties. Ben Gagné took three extremely selfish penalties. I think with selfish penalties … it’s not fair to put (Parenteau) in that position after he’s played so well.”
Gagné, a rookie out of the University of New Brunswick, had three goals, eight points, 28 penalty minutes and a minus-3 rating in 15 games with Fort Wayne.
Samuelsson, a 22-year-old rookie out of the Ontario Hockey League’s Sudbury Wolves, had three assists, 31 penalty minutes and a minus-5 rating in 21 games with Tulsa. He is 6-foot-6, 235 pounds, and joins a crew of blue-liners that includes Alex Peters, Adam Brubacher, Blake Siebenaler, Marcus McIvor (who suffered an undisclosed injury Sunday), Joe Masonius, Jacob Graves (expected to join Fort Wayne next week), Scott Allan (injured) and Daniel Maggio.
Samuelsson’s father, Ulf, played 1,080 NHL games with the Hartford Whalers, Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Rangers, Detroit Red Wings and Philadelphia Flyers, and won two Stanley Cups with the Penguins.
Thursday’s game will be the Komets’ first meeting of the season with Kalamazoo (11-10-2). Tickets held for what was supposed to be a Friday game will be honored Thursday; refunds will also be available at the Coliseum box office.
After the game, the Komets go on Christmas break and don’t play until 7:30 p.m. Dec. 28 against the Toledo Walleye at the Coliseum.