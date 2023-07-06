The Komets’ newly constructed coaching staff – head coach Jesse Kallechy, associate head coach Olivier Legault and assistant coach Cory Melkert – huddled in the team’s offices Thursday afternoon with obvious excitement over the way the roster is taking shape.
The goal was to construct a strong defense first, something that may be reassuring to Fort Wayne fans who saw last season begin with woes at the blue line, and Kallechy is excited to have recently signed defensemen Darien Kielb, Noah Ganske and Joe Gatenby in the fold in the infancy of free agency.
Through the affiliation with the Edmonton Oilers and the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors, the Komets are also likely to get defensemen Connor Corcoran and Jake Johnson, who signed AHL contracts last month along with goaltender Tyler Parks and forward Cameron Wright.
Parks or Ryan Fanti, or both, should man the Komets’ net in the coming season, depending on how the Oilers’ depth chart shapes up.
“It’s huge; goaltending and D, that was our first priority, trying to take care of that,” said Kallechy, who was an assistant coach with the ECHL’s Florida Everblades as they won the last two Kelly Cups. “We’ll see how the goalie situation shakes out from Edmonton, but I think we’ll be pretty happy with however that plays out. With the start we have on D, we’re happy.”
Gatenby is the only of the aforementioned defensemen yet to skate a game for Fort Wayne. However, he played his college hockey at the University of New Brunswick, which has produced several successful Fort Wayne players in recent years, and Kallechy saw Gatenby play the last two seasons for an Everblades rival, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.
The Komets will probably continue to bring in more players Kallechy faced in the South Division. One of the forwards already signed, Tristan Ashbrook, played last season for the Savannah Ghost Pirates.
“It’s only natural that you start to go the way that you’re comfortable with. With (Gatenby), I’ve seen him the last couple of years and was really familiar with his game. He played in a really strong division,” said Kallechy, who has also signed forwards Tristan Pelletier, William Provost, Cole Young and Darian Pilon.
A physical rookie, Pilon is a player Kallechy thinks local fans will particularly like. He played the past three seasons at the University of Prince Edward Island and, in 66 games, accrued 17 goals, 42 points and 223 penalty minutes.
“I think he’s an energy guy and if he plays his role, how we kind of expect, I think the fans will be pretty happy with him,” Kallechy said.
Kallechy was introduced June 21 as the replacement for Ben Boudreau, whose contract wasn’t renewed after four seasons, even though he led Fort Wayne to the 2021 Kelly Cup.
On Wednesday, the junior-level Ontario Hockey League’s Niagara IceDogs named Boudreau their new associate head coach. He will work under Ryan Kuwabara, who was an assistant with the ECHL’s Wheeling Nailers from 2021 to 2022 and was with the Nailers when they upset the Komets in the first round of the 2022 playoffs.
“I am so happy to be coming back home to raise my boys in Canada,” Boudreau said in a news release. “The Niagara IceDogs is an organization I have always wanted to be a part of. This organization is on its way up and I am excited to contribute in any way I can. It is rare in this business to have an opportunity to coach in your own backyard, so this is an opportunity my family and I are going to enjoy.”
The Icedogs were a league-worst 12-47-9 last season. There are three other assistant coaches on staff: Brandon Shaw, Damon Racicot and Andrew Fritsch.
“Ben brings a wealth of professional experience and is a forward thinker, who will elevate everyone in our organization on and off the ice,” said Wes Consorti, the IceDogs’ interim general manager. “We have put a tremendous emphasis on player development and Ben brings the perfect mix of experience and professionalism to help our players reach their highest potential.”
Boudreau had a 134-95-27 record in four regular seasons with Fort Wayne, and he won three of five playoff series. No postseason was held in 2020 because of the pandemic, but the team was on track to qualify.
His assistant coach was Legault, who was promoted by the Komets this week to associate head coach and player personnel coordinator. Melkert was hired as an assistant after two seasons as head coach of the Southern Professional Hockey League’s Fayetteville Marksmen, where he played for, and was an assistant coach to, Kallechy.
“It really is a three-man barbecue in here,” Kallechy said of working with Legault and Melkert. “We’re doing everything together, … and it’s been a really awesome cohesion.”
It’s going to take some time, though, for them to figure out their particular roles. For instance, last season Legault was in charge of coaching the defense, but that could change.
“I think there’s still some figuring out to do between the three of us, but Olivier does an awesome job with recruiting; a really big strength of his is the recruiting aspect and he’s been taking the lead on that,” Kallechy said. “With Cory, I’ve got experience with him and we’re getting him caught up to this league and how certain things are going to be different. I have a tremendous amount of confidence in them. The three of us have had a really good first week together.”