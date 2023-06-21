Jesse Kallechy looked the part of Komets coach, stepping to the Memorial Coliseum podium amid applause, an orange necktie beneath his smiling face. He sounded like a Komets coach, promising a big, physical team that would compete for a Kelly Cup championship.
Now it’s time to get to work building the Komets roster and preparing for the Oct. 20 season opener against the Indy Fuel, and to see if Kallechy can meet the lofty expectations that have been hoisted upon his 33-year-old shoulders.
“The transition is always difficult to come into a new team, but I feel at home right away, so thank you to everybody involved,” said Kallechy, who was introduced Wednesday as the 30th head coach in the franchise’s 72-year history. “I couldn't be prouder to be the next head coach of the Komets. The history here, just everything, the 10 championships, it’s a premier organization in the league. And I really couldn't be more happy that that I got the job and to be here and to hopefully do great things here in Fort Wayne.”
It had been three weeks since the Komets announced they weren't renewing the contract of Ben Boudreau, who was 134-95-27 over four regular seasons, won 15 of 27 playoff games and 3 of 5 playoff series, and led Fort Wayne to the 2021 Kelly Cup. It wasn’t back-to-back first-round playoff exits that prompted the coaching change, not as much as the night-to-night inconsistencies and a lack of success at the Coliseum, where Fort Wayne was 15-14-7 last season despite averaging 7,740 fans.
Kallechy, a native of Sherwood Park, Alberta, who spent the last three seasons as Brad Ralph’s top assistant with the Florida Everblades, seemed acutely aware of that.
“I know the last couple of years, there have been some inconsistencies, some highs, some really good highs – they’ve done a great job here – and then there have been some lows. For me, I just want to be consistent,” said Kallechy, who helped the Everblades to their second straight Kelly Cup earlier this month.
“I want this to be a team that wins on the road, wins at home, and our style of play can’t change based on where we are because when you get to the playoffs, you have to be able to play everywhere. So for me, it’s really about the need to start in October and get to May and build a foundation that can give us a chance to win because ultimately, unless you’re winning the Kelly Cup, you’re not doing what you set out to do. I want to build a team that has a chance to win a Kelly Cup every year.”
Kallechy is the third youngest coach in franchise history; Jack Timmins was 29 when he took over in 1953 and Robbie Laird was 30 when he got the job in 1985.
Despite his youth, Kallechy has eight years of coaching experience and he's been successful. He was an assistant coach with the Single-A Southern Professional Hockey League’s Huntsville Havoc from 2015 to 2018, helping them win a championship. He was head coach of the SPHL’s Fayetteville Marksmen from 2018 to 2020; it was the worst team in the league when he took over, and it went 31-6-9 his second season, getting him Coach of the Year honors, though the COVID-19 pandemic suspended play midseason.
“He was a special person for us because of his background in coaching – head coach, assistant coach, championships – and his style of team is what we like, too,” general manager David Franke said. “A team that’s going to play stout and ready, physical, and shut down other teams – that’s what we want, that’s our style of hockey.
“You win championships with a strong defense and good goaltender. … I like that style and if you look at the last couple of years, defensively, we haven’t been that good. And it cost us. That was a key component (of this hire).”
Kallechy’s playing career in the professional ranks spanned four seasons in the SPHL with the Knoxville Ice Bears, Pensacola Ice Flyers, Louisiana IceGators and Huntsville Havoc before Huntsville’s coach, Glenn Detulleo, asked him if he wanted to move into coaching as his assistant in 2015.
Eight years later, Kallechy becomes the first former goaltender to coach the Komets since the team’s inaugural coach in 1952, Alex Wood. Franke likes that part of Kallechy's résumé.
“You know, goalies are in the net and all the play is in front of them,” Franke said. “They can watch the game and they can kind of dissect it during the game. I think being a goalie gives you a very good perspective of how the whole systems are working or how the teams are playing. He’s watching it all, he’s seeing it all in front of him, and I think that’s a positive.”
Kallechy will have to learn the nuances of skating in the Central Division, since the Everblades rarely faced the Toledo Walleye, Cincinnati Cyclones, Indy Fuel, Wheeling Nailers, Kalamazoo Wings or Iowa Heartlanders, though Florida defeated the Walleye in the 2022 Kelly Cup finals. This year, the Everblades came into the postseason as the fourth seed from the South Division and proceeded to eliminate the South Carolina Stingrays, Jacksonville Icemen, Newfoundland Growlers and Idaho Steelheads, who had the best regular season in ECHL history.
Kallechy has been getting a crash course this week on Fort Wayne’s personnel from last season – ECHL rules allow teams to begin signing players Friday – and Olivier Legault, who was Boudreau’s assistant coach, has been a big part of the tutelage. Franke said Legault, a former Komets player, will remain with the organization, perhaps as Kallechy’s assistant if they hit it off.
“We’re going to have pillars of how we’re built and what we believe in," said Kallechy, who will soon move to Fort Wayne with his wife, Amy. "We’re definitely going to be a bigger team, a heavier team, a physical team, a tough team. I certainly believe at our level that’s how you win, and you have to have the skill to go with it.
“We’re going to pride ourselves on our detail and our execution. I don’t think a coach has ever stood up here and said, ‘Our team’s not going to work hard or play fast.’ But for us, it’s all about doing things the right way. We’ve got a lot of work to do.”