It’s been more than two weeks since the Komets’ season came to an end and we haven’t gotten any insight into what it means for the coaching staff or the roster. This isn’t surprising; they're typically a slow-moving team in the offseason on major matters.
When I checked in with some team members a few days ago, I was told they’re still doing their due diligence on reviewing last season and charting a path forward for the coaches and players.
I’ve already documented my feelings – click here to read them – and I would retain the coaching staff. The Komets haven't tipped their hand either way to me so far, as it comes to head coach Ben Boudreau and assistant Olivier Legault, who are both on expiring contracts.
I’d guess we know something when it’s mid-June, but that’s just a guess.
In the meantime, if you stopped paying attention, it’s been a great Kelly Cup playoffs and we’re in the conference finals phase.
The Idaho Steelheads, who came into the postseason as the favorites, have a 2-0 lead over the Toledo Walleye in the Western Conference finals thanks to a 3-0 victory tonight in Boise, Idaho. Idaho's goaltender, Adam Scheel, has shutouts in three consecutive games.
You may recall I’d picked the Walleye to win this series before the playoffs began. I was less sure heading into this series and, of course, am skeptical now. Idaho was tested majorly in the first round by the Utah Grizzlies, who squandered a 2-0 series lead and lost the last four games in overtime. The Steelheads feel like a much more battle-hardened team because of it and rolled over the Allen Americans in five games, and now have the Walleye on the ropes heading back to Toledo, Ohio.
The Walleye came into this series with sweeps of the Indy Fuel and the Cincinnati Cyclones, who ousted the Komets in the first round.
The Florida Everlades have a 2-0 lead over the Newfoundland Growlers in the Eastern Conference finals. With a 3-4 format to that series, the Everblades are looking to take a three-game lead on home ice Monday at Estero, Florida, before hauling up to Newfoundland.
The Everblades are the lowest seeded team remaining in the playoffs – they were the fourth-place team in the South Division – but they’ve upset the South Carolina Stingrays (my Kelly Cup pick) and the Jacksonville Icemen.
It’s important to remember, the Everblades are the defending champions and know how to play this time of year.
Where's the schedule?
I’ve been getting questions about when the ECHL schedule for next season is coming out. It’s true, it’s a little later than usual. But it sounds like it’ll be in the next week or two. There could be any number of issues holding this up, from issues in various buildings (the Mad Ants leaving Fort Wayne, for example, could open dates for the Komets at Memorial Coliseum) to ownership changes (and I’ve heard of at least two ECHL franchises that could be up for sale).
Check out the podcast
You may not want to rehash the whole goaltender interference call from the Komets’ Game 7 loss to the Cincinnati Cyclones, but we had Joe Ernst, the ECHL’s vice-president of hockey operations, on the THN on the ‘E’ podcast I co-host for The Hockey News. It was fascinating. We discussed the call that cost Fort Wayne a chance at playing in overtime and it’s insightful if you want to hear the league’s point of view, and clarifications, on a number of issues.