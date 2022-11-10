Adam Brubacher, who played 20 games last season with the Komets, including all seven in the playoffs, is back. He was assigned to Fort Wayne today by the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors, who called up forward Filip Engarås.
Engarås had two assists in three games for the Komets. Brubacher had one assist in four games with the Condors, after he had three goals and nine points last season for Fort Wayne.
The Komets (1-3-2) are preparing for a pivotal game against the rival Toledo Walleye (3-2-0), Friday night at Memorial Coliseum. It will be Military Appreciation Night and all active-duty military and veterans can take advantage of a buy one, get one free ticket offer.
Also, the protocols for entering Memorial Coliseum are changing starting Friday: the clear-bag policy will no longer be in effect, but bags will still be subject to searches and large duffel bags and backpacks will not be allowed. Fans will also now have to pass through metal detectors for entry.
In other news …
The ECHL announced its Hall of Fame class for 2023 will be Mark Bernard, who won two championships as a player with Hampton Roads and was an assistant coach with Toledo and Roanoke; Scott Bertoli, who played 507 games with the Trenton Titans; Victor Gervais, who had 462 points in 266 ECHL games with Hampton Roads; and Dana Heinze, who was the first equipment manager to make it from the ECHL, with Johnstown, to the NHL, where he won four Stanley Cups with Tampa Bay and Pittsburgh. They will be inducted Jan. 16 in Norfolk, Virginia, where the All-Star Classic will be held that day.