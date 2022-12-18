Three consecutive Fort Wayne shots resulted in second-period goals, propelling the Komets to a 7-4 victory Saturday over the Wheeling Nailers in front of 6,622 fans at Memorial Coliseum.
Shawn Boudrias, Adam Brubacher and Filip Engarås scored in the span of 4 minutes, 24 seconds, with the Nailers getting only one shot amid the onslaught, as Fort Wayne took a 3-1 lead.
Boudrias and Brubacher finished the night with two goals apiece, and Joshua Winquist extended his goal-scoring streak to five games.
The Komets are over .500 for the first time this season – they’re 9-8-5 – and have won four straight on the heels of their worst 18-game start since joining the ECHL in 2012.
What changed?
“It was getting a couple guys back (from the American Hockey League) and a couple other changes, and it’s just been realizing that we’ve got to be stronger defensively first. Our offense will come from strong defense,” Brubacher said. “Even having our offense jump in when applicable, I think that’s been a huge help for our offense”
The Nailers (11-13-0), who ousted Fort Wayne from the first round of the playoffs last season, have lost three in a row. They never quite went away Saturday, though, as Fort Wayne struggled to stay out of the penalty box despite having the lead; Wheeling scored on 2 of 7 power plays and Fort Wayne was 3 for 6.
Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau called some of the penalties “selfish” but was pleased with the performance overall.
“What I did like was our compete level, the consistency in which we played,” Boudreau said. “Our offense is coming from everywhere and that’s fun to watch. But the biggest thing is we’ve found a goalie who’s in a groove. He’s giving us a chance to win every single night and that’s been a big difference for us.”
Rylan Parenteau, who stopped 24 of 28 shots for Fort Wayne, improved to 6-1-3 with a 3.47 goals-against average and a .881 save percentage.
Fort Wayne came into the second period trailing 1-0 because of a Cam Hausinger goal, but Boudrias changed the tenor of the game by stealing the puck from Chris Ortiz and scoring on a breakaway at 4:38. Mark Rassell, using some creativity along the boards, set up Brubacher for a goal from 40 feet out at 8:17. Engarås scored 45 seconds after that from the right circle, thanks to an Alex Peters touch pass. Tye Felhaber’s secondary assist gave him at least one point in 16 of the past 22 games.
Wheeling’s Sean Josling finished off a tic-tac-toe passing play at 12:25, but Brubacher answered with a slap shot from the right circle, during a power play, for a 4-2 Fort Wayne lead at 16:54. Boudrias scored for a 5-2 lead 10:11 into the third period, thanks to a setup from Winquist, who has points in 12 of his last 13 games.
Tommy Nappier stopped 22 of 28 shots for Wheeling.
The Komets donned Christmas-themed uniforms, which will be worn again at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Coliseum against the Indy Fuel, and they’re being auctioned off to benefit Turnstone.
Notes: Neil Robinson, a forward, made his debut for the Komets. He was acquired Tuesday from the Utah Grizzlies for forward Jordan Martel. … The Komets played without forward Matt Alvaro (groin), forward Matthew Boudens (undisclosed), defenseman Scott Allan (undisclosed), goalie Colton Point (head), forward Tristan Pelletier (healthy) and defenseman Jacob Graves, who hadn’t yet joined the team after he was acquired Thursday to complete the offseason trade of Kaid Oliver to the Atlanta Gladiators. … Cincinnati’s Arvin Atwal was suspended four games by the ECHL for leaving the penalty box to try and fight Friday, when the Komets defeated the Cyclones 4-1. One game of Atwal’s suspension was for receiving his third game misconduct of the season, two of which were against Fort Wayne. … Komets assistant coach Olivier Legault was back after missing Friday’s game due to illness. … The referee was Trevor Wohlford.