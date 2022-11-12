Colton Point was impenetrable in the last two periods Saturday night, despite facing a plethora of high-quality shots, to lead the Komets to a 2-1 victory over the Wheeling Nailers at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia.
It was the first victory of the season in regulation time for the Komets (2-4-2), whose only previous victory came Nov. 1 in an overtime shootout over Cincinnati.
Josh Maniscalco was the only Wheeling player to get the puck past Point, sending a blue-line shot through a crowd to open the scoring 1:54 into the first period. Point finished with 33 saves.
Wheeling’s starting goalie, Tommy Nappier, stopped 8 of 10 shots but didn’t return for the second period. His replacement, Ryan Bednard, turned away all 32 shots he faced.
Fort Wayne got goals Saturday from captain Anthony Petruzzelli, who tied it at 11:07 into the first period thanks to a Matt Alvaro pass through the slot.
Fort Wayne’s power play, which came into the night ranked fifth among the ECHL’s 28 teams at 25% efficiency, made it 2-1 when Shawn Boudrias jammed a loose puck underneath Nappier at 16:16.
Fort Wayne scored on 1 of 5 power plays and Wheeling, which ousted the Komets from the first round of the playoffs last season, was 0 for 4.
There was a second-period fight between Fort Wayne’s Blake Siebenaler and Wheeling’s Tyler Drevitch.
Fort Wayne was reeling coming into the weekend, but it gained some momentum with a strong defensive effort in a 2-1 loss to the rival Toledo Walleye on Friday at Memorial Coliseum.
The Komets and Nailers (4-5-0) meet again at 4:10 p.m. today at WesBanco Arena.