There was the type of goaltending – at both ends of the ice – one would hope to see in a postseason game. As it happens, these teams have a decent shot of facing one another in the first round a month from now.
The Cincinnati Cyclones defeated the Komets 2-1 on Sunday, paced by netminder Mark Sinclair, who stopped 34 shots, in front of 5,899 spectators at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Sinclair faced a torrent of opportunities in the third period – Fort Wayne tallied 18 of the 19 shots – including bombs from Darien Kielb, Adam Brubacher and Drake Rymsha in the final minute.
Fort Wayne’s Ryan Fanti thwarted 34 of 36 shots, allowing a Justin Vaive goal from the right circle on the only Cincinnati shot of the third period.
Cincinnati’s Louie Caporusso opened the scoring 1:18 into the second period, burying the puck from close range after a Patrick Polino crossing pass. The problem was, Fanti had backed up into the net and knocked it off its moorings before Polino had even taken the shot. In fact, Polino’s pass was barely halfway across the crease before the Heritage Bank Center’s notoriously loose pegs came loose.
Referee J.R. Strager upheld the goal after looking at video review.
“I think a lot of the frustration just comes from the consistency,” said Komets coach Ben Boudreau, who saw a similar goal by Shawn Boudrias get negated the previous trip to Cincinnati. “What is a goal? What isn’t a goal? What is a call? What isn’t a call? But I’m not going to blame the referee for this loss, I’m not going to go there. There are just a lot of questions that players and coaches have, as far as what’s the standard on those (goal) calls?”
The ECHL’s senior vice-president of hockey operations Joe Ernst affirmed, via text message, that Strager was correct in allowing Caporusso’s goal.
Boudreau reiterated that Sunday’s game was determined in other facets, namely with the Komets’ lack of discipline. The Komets took five minor penalties in the first period – and may have been fortunate it was scoreless at the intermission – and finished with eight.
Cincinnati scored on 1 of 8 power plays – Caporusso’s goal came with the man-advantage – though it gave up a third-period short-handed goal to Kielb.
Fort Wayne was 0 for 6 on power plays.
The Komets, who came in leading the league in penalty minutes (19.66 per game) and in total minors (380), also struggled to stay out of the box in Saturday’s 5-2 loss to the Indy Fuel. Boudreau said the Komets entered the weekend prioritizing three things – discipline, starting strong and playing sound defensive hockey – and they got only mixed results, though they did defeat the Kalamazoo Wings 5-3 on Friday.
“I thought we accomplished our goals on Friday. I don’t think we accomplished a single one of them on Saturday,” Boudreau said. “And we didn’t have a great start (Sunday) – it wasn’t a bad one, it wasn’t a good one – but we definitely weren’t disciplined tonight. Defensively we did good, so we checked that box, one out of three (Sunday), zero out of three on Saturday and three out of three on Friday.
“(Sunday) was one of those where at least you can look yourself in the mirror. It was a good effort. Outside of the discipline, I thought we had a pretty good game start to finish, we were in it all the way to the end.”
The Komets (30-24-6), who have 12 games left in the regular season, are 11 points back of the Fuel for third place in the Central Division and, assuming they stay in that slot, will likely face the second-place team. Now, that’d be the Toledo Walleye, which is on a 19-0-1 run and was still leapfrogged by the Cyclones (40-12-9) on Sunday.