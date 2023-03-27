Ryan Fanti’s night may not have been quite as eventful as the one before, but it was certainly successful.
And, again, it was interesting.
The Komets’ goaltender stopped 18 shots and assisted on a second-period Mark Rassell goal that turned out to be the winner, as Fort Wayne defeated the Rapid City Rush 4-3 in front of an energetic crowd of 8,869 at Memorial Coliseum, on hand Sunday for Princess Night.
The Komets went 2-0-1 in the three-game set with the Rush, which included a 6-5 loss in an overtime shootout and Saturday’s thrilling 6-3 victory that saw Shawn Boudrias and Matthew Boudens score two goals each and Fanti become the first netminder in the Komets’ 71-season history to net a goal.
Fanti had taken himself out of Saturday’s game earlier in the third period – stomach troubles required a bathroom break – and he scored into an empty net a minute after checking back in. Fanti, a rookie and an Edmonton Oilers prospect who famously fought Wheeling’s Brad Barone this month, was No. 4 on ESPN’s Top 10 Sunday, and then he tallied his second assist in his 30th game with Fort Wayne.
Darien Kielb, Matt Alvaro and Jacob Graves also scored for the Komets (32-24-7), who are on a 7-3-1 run despite missing some key players, namely forwards Tye Felhaber, who is in the American Hockey League with the Milwaukee Admirals, and Stefano Giliati, who has a shoulder injury.
“I thought we played some playoff hockey tonight,” Graves said. “I thought everyone bought in. We were blocking shots and our goalie played great.”
Offense has never been the problem for this season’s Komets, who rank second in goals per game (3.82) and first in shots (37.3), but sometimes it’s come at the expense of quality defense. Fort Wayne ranks 27th with 3.84 goals against per game.
Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau was pleased with the Komets’ defensive strides the last two games, when they allowed only two goals during 5-on-5 play.
“We didn’t cheat for the offense,” Boudreau said. “That was a big thing. We tweaked our defensive systems to make sure that we were putting our ‘D’ first. When we committed to defense, we found that we’d get our offensive opportunities from that defense, whether it was blocked shots or making sure everybody was back. We didn’t cheat for it, we earned it the blue-collar way.”
Rapid City (30-32-1), which has lost back-to-back games on the heels of a six-game winning streak, got two goals from Alex Aleardi, who was born in Fort Wayne but only lived here for about two years. Aleardi was a key figure on the Florida Everblades’ Kelly Cup championship last season.
The Komets are off until 5 p.m. Friday, when they play at Kalamazoo in the first of nine remaining regular season games.
The Komets are nine points back of the Indy Fuel for third place in the Central Division. Fort Wayne can clinch at least fourth place, and a playoff spot, Friday with a win and a Wheeling loss, or a shootout loss combined with a Wheeling regulation loss. As it stands now, the Komets would face the Cincinnati Cyclones in the first round of the playoffs.
“If we can keep this going, I think we’ll be good in the playoffs,” said Graves, whose Komets peppered Rapid City goalie Daniil Chechelev with 36 shots Sunday.
It appeared that Rapid City’s Keegan Iverson gave his team an early lead – on its first shot on goal 7:03 into the first period – but the referees, Brendan Schreider and Jake Jackson, overturned it after looking at video replay and determining that Zach Court had interfered with Fanti before the shot was taken.
It was a relief for the Komets, who’d had three solid scoring opportunities, and failed to convert, before Iverson’s apparent goal.
A memorable fight broke out at 9:29 between the Komets’ Daniel Maggio and Rush’s Tyson Helgesen. It could have been fallout from Saturday, when Maggio was ejected for a knee-on-knee hit of Jason Horvath and Rapid City’s Jon Martin was ejected for driving Kielb headfirst into the boards.
Aleardi opened the scoring Sunday with a rip from the left circle at 14:21, with Fort Wayne’s Graves serving a penalty for cross-checking Aleardi 50 seconds beforehand. Rapid City scored on 2 of 5 power plays and Fort Wayne was 0 for 3.
Graves atoned for his penalty when he helped set up Kielb’s goal, on a blast from the left circle, at 17:31. And Alvaro made it 2-1; from behind the Rapid City net, he banked the puck off the stick of Rush defenseman Colton Leiter and past a sliding Chechelev at 19:01.
Aleardi tied it, at the end of a 2-on-1 rush 1:22 into the second period, but Graves answered at 5:13 off the rebound of a Shawn Boudrias shot.
Fort Wayne’s Rassell made it 4-2 by feathering the puck into the net as he was tripped up by Chechelev. Rassell’s goal came off the rebound of a Drake Rymsha shot, after Rymsha was set up by a 100-foot Fanti pass along the boards.
Rapid City’s Max Coatta netted a power-play goal by snapping the puck through a crowd from the left circle, trimming Fort Wayne’s lead to one goal 6:17 into the third period.