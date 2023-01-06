Joshua Winquist and Daniel Maggio scored Friday night, but the Komets lost 4-2 to the Wheeling Nailers, who built an early three-goal lead and held on in front of an announced crowd of 1,861 at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia.
The Komets’ top-ranked power play unit had scored at least once in each of the previous 11 games, going 17 of 52 (32.7%), but was 0 for 4 Friday.
The Komets (13-10-5) have lost back-to-back games, on the heels of an eight-game winning streak.
Rylan Parenteau stopped 32 of 36 shots for the Komets, including a third-period glove save on a Gianluca Esteves breakaway. For the Nailers (15-14-1), Bailey Brkin stopped 36 of 38 shots. Brkin has played for six ECHL teams, including four games with Fort Wayne, over the last two seasons.
The Komets dressed only 17 players – two short of a full lineup – as they were without Stefano Giliati (shoulder), Jacob Graves (finger), Marcus McIvor (hip), Matthew Boudens (undisclosed), Tristan Pelletier (undisclosed), Colton Point (head) and Luka Burzan, who was called up to Cleveland of the AHL on Thursday. Scott Allan served the first half of his two-game suspension for an elbow in the Dec. 31 loss to the Indy Fuel at Memorial Coliseum.
Defensemen Carson Vance and Mackenzie Dwyer, both called up from the Southern Professional Hockey League this week, were in Fort Wayne’s lineup.
Despite a 17-15 shot advantage in the first period, Fort Wayne went into the intermission down 3-0. Wheeling’s Cédric Desruisseaux opened the scoring with a power-play goal, off a rebound, at 11:42. David Drake scored at the end of a 4-on-2 rush 1:09 later, flicking a 38-foot shot high on Parenteau, and Esteves swept in a rebound at 17:12.
Wheeling was 1 for 5 on power plays.
Winquist scored for Fort Wayne 1:12 into the second period; stationed at the right post, he blasted in the rebound of an Oliver Cooper shot. Winquist has at least one point in 14 of his last 15 games.
But the Nailers’ Brooklyn Kalmikov answered at 15:26 at the end of an odd-man rush, set up when Maggio turned over the puck along the boards in the offensive zone.
Maggio atoned 3:56 into the third period by redirecting a Tye Felhaber shot from just inside the blue line, cutting Wheeling’s lead to 4-2. Fort Wayne was outshot 11-7 in the third period.
The Komets play host to the Toledo Walleye (13-12-5) 7:30 p.m. today at Memorial Coliseum.