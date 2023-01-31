The Komets had proved they could win lopsided games. And they’d proved they could lose them.
But it remained to be seen if the Komets could consistently eke out victories in low-scoring affairs. That is until they won 2-1 on Saturday and 3-2 in overtime Sunday – both on the road against the Iowa Heartlanders – and now the Komets (18-14-6) are feeling better about their ability to capture grind-it-out games.
“Given the history of our team this season, and finding ways to lose, those two games we found ways to win and those are positive signs of encouragement that we’re taking a step in the right direction,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “That’s the big takeaway from the weekend.”
The Heartlanders (7-22-1) are the Western Conference’s worst team and on a nine-game winless streak, but the Komets’ confidence was boosted regardless after sweeping a three-game set at Coralville, Iowa, that included a 5-2 victory Friday and saw Fort Wayne defeat a hot goaltender, Minnesota Wild prospect Hunter Jones, three times within 70 hours.
The only previous meeting between the teams, Nov. 6, was a 7-2 Heartlanders victory at Coralville, a microcosm of the Komets’ inconsistencies. The Komets have won by three or more goals nine times this season, lost by three or more five times, and are 8-4-6 in games decided by one goal.
When talking about low-scoring, closely matched games – say, ones with five or fewer total goals and decided by only one or two – the Komets haven’t had many, only seven of them, but they’re now sporting a 5-2-0 record.
On Saturday, the game was tied at 1 for 28 minutes and 20 seconds before a Graham McPhee drop pass set up Tye Felhaber for the winning goal from 40 feet out. The Komets capitalized on a great game from goaltender Ryan Fanti, who stopped 42 shots, including a late one on a Yuki Miura shot from point-blank range with the Iowa goalie pulled for an extra attacker.
Felhaber said winning a game like that “builds a positive atmosphere” in the locker room, where the players are learning they can win when it’s a tense, low-scoring environment more akin to the playoffs.
“We’re just learning as a team,” Felhaber said, “whether we’re down in the third or have a lead in the third, or if we’re tied in the third, how to close out games.”
On Sunday, the Komets trailed 2-1 for 26:02 before a Samuel Dove-McFalls drop pass set up Adam Brubacher for third-period goal, while Iowa was on a power play. In the 3-on-3 overtime, Shawn Boudrias won it for Fort Wayne, after slithering his way through three defenders, and goalie Rylan Parenteau finished with 32 saves.
“Every game is important to make the playoffs,” said Boudrias, whose Komets are tied with the Wheeling Nailers for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Central Division, though there are 34 games remaining in the regular season. “We’ve just got to keep battling. Even if it’s a 1-1 game or a 2-1 game, you’ve just got to keep going. That’s what we did in those last two games to get us those four points and complete the six-point sweep for the weekend.”
Defensively, the Komets are ranked an uncharacteristically poor 26th among the ECHL’s 28 teams, giving up 3.76 goals per game. Over their last eight games, though, that’s dropped to 2.88 goals against per game and the Komets are 5-2-1 in that span. Improved goaltending helped make that happen, but defensive commitment from the skaters helped even more.
The Komets’ offense has averaged 3.38 goals during this eight-game span and ranks fifth for the season with an average of 3.66.
Though the Komets lost McPhee to the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors on Monday, forward Stefano Giliati, defenseman Jacob Graves and forward Mathew Boudens are expected to return from injuries in the coming two weeks, and that should solidify the lineup even more.
The Komets begin a home-and-home series with the sixth-place Kalamazoo Wings (17-20-3) at 8 p.m. Friday at Memorial Coliseum, then host the Heartlanders at 5 p.m. Sunday.