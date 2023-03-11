Oliver Cooper’s goal 7:13 into the third period Saturday night cemented a 6-5 Komets victory over the Wheeling Nailers, in a back-and-forth game in front of an announced crowd of 3,259 at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia.
Again, the Komets fell behind early. Then, they fell behind again.
But two two-goal leads weren’t enough for the Nailers to hold off the Komets, who have won four straight and have a 13-point lead over Wheeling for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Central Division.
Even better news for Fort Wayne (29-21-6), which swept a home-and-home series with the Nailers and has 16 games left in the regular season, is that it’s now only eight points back of the Indy Fuel for third place and has two games in hand. And the Komets play host to the Fuel (35-21-2) 5 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Coliseum.
Getting third place could mean the difference between facing Toledo, which is on a 16-0-1 run, or Cincinnati, which came into Saturday one point back of first place.
Scoring for the Komets were Shawn Boudrias, Matt Alvaro, Daniel Maggio, Mark Rassell, Jacob Graves and Cooper.
The Komets defeated the Nailers 6-4 in a wild game Friday at the Coliseum that featured a late fight between Fort Wayne goaltender Ryan Fanti and Wheeling goalie Brad Barone. The bout was a one-sided victory for Fanti that provided video heavily shared on social media.
Ten misconducts were doled out because of the 12-player melee, and the game finished with 162 penalty minutes, but no supplementary discipline was handed out by the ECHL on Saturday afternoon.
Things were tense Saturday – the teams combined for 48 penalty minutes – but it never got as out of control. Fort Wayne scored on 1 of 4 power plays. Wheeling was 1 for 7.
Fanti, who had started 17 of 21 games, got the night off and Corbin Kaczperski got his second start since being acquired in a trade with the Iowa Heartlanders. Kaczperski stopped 28 of 33 shots. Barone, who came into Friday’s game in relief of Tommy Nappier, got the start Saturday and thwarted 23 of 29 shots.
Wheeling’s Brooklyn Kalmikov opened the scoring 3:42 into the first period – before Fort Wayne had a shot on goal – by skating in from the right dasher boards and flicking the puck past Kaczperski’s outstretched stick. The Komets have allowed the first goal in 33 of 56 games and have a record of 16-12-5 in such contests.
The Nailers took a 2-0 lead, with a 4-2 advantage in shots, when Samuel Tremblay scored at the end of an odd-man rush at 4:57.
Fort Wayne’s Boudrias scored his team-leading 27th goal at 8:58, after Rassell won a race up-ice for the puck and then sent a pass between two defenders to set up Boudrias. Alvaro tied it at 2 just 1:11 later, after Cooper set up from behind the net.
But the Nailers’ Gianluca Esteves regained the lead at 11:56 after a Chris Ortiz pass from behind the net, and the teams combined for five goals with only 15 shots on net to that point. Wheeling’s 10th shot, from a difficult angle at 18:14, resulted in a Cédric Desruisseaux goal and a 4-2 Nailers lead.
But the Komets rallied again: Maggio scored on a 50-foot shot through a crowd at 5:19 into the second period and Rassell skated out of the corner to tie it at 4 just 2:06 into the third period.
Graves gave Fort Wayne a 5-4 lead by redirecting a Marcus McIvor shot at 4:53, though Wheeling’s Ortiz answered with a shot from the left circle at 6:15.
Cooper made it 6-5 at 7:13, after Adam Brubacher executed a give-and-go with Garrett Van Wyhe and then fed a pass to Cooper through the slot.
Notes: The referee was Logan Gruhl. … The Komets played without Stefano Giliati (shoulder) and Scott Allan (undisclosed). Rylan Parenteau, Tye Felhaber and Samuel Dove-McFalls remained in the higher-level American Hockey League. … Blake Siebenaler played in his 300th regular-season professional game.