Shawn Boudrias, who led the Komets in goals (33) and points (65) last season, has re-signed with the team. And the Komets have brought in a marquee ECHL netminder, François Brassard, who won the league's Goaltender of the Year award in 2022.
The additions bring the Komets’ roster to 10 for the coming season, including forwards William Provost, Tristan Pelletier, Tristan Ashbrook, Darian Pilon and Cole Young, plus defensemen Darien Kielb, Noah Ganske and Joe Gatenby.
“Anytime you can sign a 33-goal scorer to your roster, it’s very positive,” Komets general manager David Franke said of Boudrias, who spent all of his first two pro seasons with Fort Wayne with the exception of five games in the higher-level American Hockey League. “Shawn is a good guy off the ice, and we look forward to his return.”
A 6-foot-5 forward, Boudrias, 23, has played 132 games with Fort Wayne, totaling 53 goals and 108 points. That includes seven playoff games, in which he had one goal and two points as Fort Wayne lost to the Cincinnati Cyclones last season. (He missed the 2022 playoffs due to a knee injury.)
Boudrias, a native of Terrebonne, Quebec, was a sixth-round draft pick of the NHL’s Minnesota Wild in 2018.
Brassard, 29, is from Gatineau, Quebec, and was a sixth-round pick of the Ottawa Senators in 2012. Over the course of six pro seasons, he’s spent all but eight games in the ECHL, in which he’s played for the Maine Mariners, Wheeling Nailers and Jacksonville Icemen.
“We are very excited to add a quality goaltender like François,” Komets coach Jesse Kallechy said. “He has a lot of experience in the ECHL and AHL. He is a great piece to add for the coming season.”
In 2021-22, Brassard was 19-9-3 with a 2.19 goals-against average, a .911 save percentage and one shutout, and he was selected Goaltender of the Year by ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and reporters. Last season, while playing under a contract with the AHL’s Providence Bruins, Brassard played 33 games for Maine and was 17-14-1 with a 2.73 GAA, a .903 SP and two shutouts.
“François will provide us with experienced goaltending, which we lacked last season,” Franke said.
Brassard and Fort Wayne’s Ryan Fanti, who may be the tandem in the Komets’ net this season, were the only ECHL goaltenders to score goals last season; Brassard did it against Adirondack and Fanti against Rapid City. Fanti also got in a goalie fight last season against Wheeling’s Brad Barone and Brassard did so in 2020-21 versus Utah’s Kevin Carr.
Brassard played three AHL games with the Hartford Wolf Pack in 2021-22, and five games in the Single-A Southern Professional Hockey League with the Peoria Rivermen in 2015-16.
The Komets expect to get at least one goaltender this season through their affiliation with the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers. It could be Fanti, who is contracted to the Oilers, or Tyler Parks, who was signed in June by the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors, or perhaps both arrive at Memorial Coliseum.
It remains possible the Komets pursue goalie Rylan Parenteau, who like Fanti impressed as a rookie last season, but Fort Wayne isn’t sure it wants to carry three netminders. It would, however, like to avoid the up-and-down goaltending of last season, when veteran Colton Point underperformed before retiring, putting the onus on Fanti and Parenteau to shoulder the goaltending load.
Parenteau was among seven players who received qualifying offers last week from Fort Wayne – along with defensemen Jake Johnson, Jacob Graves and Marcus McIvor, plus forwards Matt Alvaro, Tye Felhaber and Oliver Cooper – so Fort Wayne could retain their ECHL rights through next summer. Johnson has been signed by Bakersfield and will likely be assigned to Fort Wayne.