Defenseman Darien Kielb has been assigned to the Komets, who released goaltender Max Milosek.
Kielb, 23, had two goals and four points in 20 games this season with the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors. He played 13 AHL games last season, too, after breaking into the pro ranks with Fort Wayne. He had one goal and seven points in 18 Fort Wayne games.
Milosek was 2-1-1 with a 3.73 goals-against average and a .877 save percentage with Fort Wayne. The Komets have Rylan Parenteau and Ryan Fanti, who is on an NHL contract with the Edmonton Oilers, while Colton Point has been out with a head injury.