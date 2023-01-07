First was the worst 18-game start in the Komets’ ECHL tenure. Then came an eight-game winning streak, the Komets’ longest since they were in the International Hockey League in 2008.
Now they are riding a three-game losing streak – including a brutal 8-2 loss Saturday to the rival Toledo Walleye – and the roller-coaster season continues.
In fairness, the Komets have been ravaged by injuries – they are without Stefano Giliati (shoulder) Matthew Boudens (undisclosed), Colton Point (head), Marcus McIvor (hip), Jacob Graves (finger) and Tristian Pelletier (undisclosed) – while Luka Burzan remains with Cleveland of the higher-level American Hockey League. At least Scott Allan has now completed his two-game ECHL suspension for elbowing an Indy Fuel player.
The Komets (13-11-5) had few bright spots beyond captain Anthony Petruzzelli’s two goals at Memorial Coliseum, where an announced crowd of 8,298 was on hand.
“Overall this weekend, it’s the slow starts,” said Petruzzelli, whose Komets lost 4-3 to the Wheeling Nailers on Friday. “The first 40 minutes, we get behind and we end up chasing in that last 20. We put together a good, emotional, hard-fought (third period), but it was just too little, too late.”
The Komets had won their previous four games against the Walleye.
Fort Wayne’s Max Milosek, stopped 10 of 14 shots against his former team before he was pulled early in the second period. Ryan Fanti stopped 25 of 29 shots in relief.
Fanti and forward Drake Rymsha returned to Fort Wayne from the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors earlier in the day, though the Komets said Fanti and defenseman Adam Brubacher are now heading back to Bakersfield.
For Toledo (14-12-5), Sebastian Cossa turned away 27 of 29 shots and Gordie Green had three goals.
“We were soft to play against and it’s upsetting,” Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau said. “It’s a Saturday night, and it’s a great crowd against your rival, and it took us 40 minutes to wake up and get the crowd into it. It was (Matt Alvaro and Petruzzelli), two of the smallest guys, throwing some hits.
“Just as a group, we weren’t ready to go.”
Petruzzelli opened the scoring with a short-handed goal 4:46 into the first period, and it was set up by Mark Rassell, who lost a couple of defenders behind the Toledo net, after Milosek whipped the puck down the boards to get the secondary assist.
Toledo’s Riley McCourt tied it at 6:29 with a shot from the bottom of the left circle. After a flurry of Milosek saves, including one on a Cedric Lacroix breakaway, Toledo’s Brett Boeing made it 2-1 by redirecting a Mitchell Heard shot at 13:57.
Petruzzelli tied it 2:13 into the second period by redirecting a Daniel Maggio pass from 45 feet out. But the Walleye then pounced: Heard scored from behind the Fort Wayne net, banking the puck off Brubacher’s skate at 3:51, and Green scored from between the circles at 4:39.
Fanti then entered the game and allowed a goal, on the first shot he faced, to Green at 6:16. Fanti stopped 19 straight shots before allowing Trenton Bliss to score on a breakaway 12:01 into the physical third period. Brandon Hawkins scored 34 seconds later and Green finished off his hat trick with a power-play goal at 17:55.
Notes: The Komets held a moment of silence for former player Bobby Rivard, who died Jan. 1 at 83. … The Komets acquired defenseman Max Balinson from the Reading Royals for an undisclosed amount of cash, though he wasn’t yet in town. He had three goals and four points in 15 games with Reading. … With Bakersfield, Fanti is 0-5-0 with a 3.46 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage this season. … Walleye coach Dan Watson was back behind the bench after serving a one-game suspension for abuse of officials. Alden Hirschfeld coached the Walleye to a 4-3 victory Friday over the Kalamazoo Wings. … The referee was Sam Heidemann.