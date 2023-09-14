When the Komets open training camp at Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 9, they’ll certainly have a new look. There are 16 rookies among the 24 players on the roster. Only five players have skated for the Komets before – Morgan Adams-Moisan, Tristan Pelletier, William Provost, Darien Kielb and Noah Ganske – a group that became smaller Thursday when it was announced that Shawn Boudrias had opted to play this season in Sweden for Kalmar.
Buckle up, Komets fans, because we’re heading into the great unknown.
“We’re building a new core group of players that we’ll be able to build around for the future and we’re excited about a lot of these guys. I think it’s been a good summer for the staff,” said Jesse Kallechy, who was hired June 21 to replace Ben Boudreau as coach.
Typically, the Komets have a returning nucleus of eight or so players, but what’s happened this year has been a perfect storm of departures that probably had less to do with the coaching change than other factors. Anthony Petruzzelli, Oliver Cooper and Matt Alvaro were already planning to give lucrative overseas hockey a try once last season ended with a first-round loss to the Cincinnati Cyclones. Matthew Boudens and Tye Felhaber weren’t about to pass up opportunities to play in the higher-level American Hockey League.
Kallechy was at a bit of a disadvantage in that he was hired seven weeks after Fort Wayne’s season ended, and he couldn’t persuade Mark Rassell to eschew an offer from the ECHL’s Idaho Steelheads. Jacob Graves wanted to return to his Atlanta home and signed with the Gladiators. Fort Wayne-native Blake Siebenaler retired. And remember, after back-to-back first-round exits, general manager David Franke wanted to overhaul the roster even before he hired Boudreau’s replacement.
“It happens to every team,” Kallechy said. “You can only keep a core group, a nucleus of players you’ve built around, for so long. Eventually, that group gets changed out. It just so happens that the year I came in, those guys (here) were getting overhauled. So we’re building a new group and it’s a group we’re going to be excited about.”
The Komets still possess Boudrias’ ECHL rights – he had 33 goals and 65 points in 68 games last season – and Kallechy said Boudrias had been forthright, even after re-signing with Fort Wayne on July 11, that leaving for Europe was a possibility if someone came in with a big offer, as Kalmar did last week.
Kallechy, who was an assistant coach with the Florida Everblades as they won the last two Kelly Cups, is still gushing about his roster. And he knows that many of the new faces are totally unfamiliar to Fort Wayne fans.
He’s ecstatic about the upside of the many sought-after rookies like forwards Nolan Vulcan and Matthew Wedman; the leadership potential of Adams-Moisan (a member of the Komets’ 2021 Kelly Cup team), Kielb and Joe Gatenby; and his burgeoning relationship with the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers and AHL’s Bakersfield Condors, who are expected to send a handful of players to Fort Wayne this season for development. Among those who could be assigned are goalie Ryan Fanti and defensemen Connor Corcoran and Jake Johnson – all of whom have experience here – and forward Cameron Wright and goalie Tyler Parks.
After two years of sloppy early season play by Fort Wayne’s goaltenders and defensemen, Kallechy put an emphasis on building from the net out.
The Komets have two goalies with impressive résumés: François Brassard, the ECHL’s 2021-22 Goaltender of the Year with the Jacksonville Icemen, and Brett Brochu, who was the junior-level Ontario Hockey League’s Goaltender of the Year the same season. The defensive corps has seven players so far, led by Kielb, and ballyhooed youngsters such as Ganske and Logan Dowhaniuk, though there are five rookies there.
“In a perfect world, and I think every coach would say this right now, we’d all love to add one more guy. It’s been an extremely competitive market for defensemen this year,” Kallechy said. “For us, we were really happy to get Kielb and Gatenby done early. Dowhaniuk is a young kid we’re really excited about. He’s been on NHL teams’ radars for a couple years. … There are a couple guys we’re going to see from Bakersfield, too, and we’re going to feel really good about our D corps once the puck drops.”
The Komets are still talking with a handful of players, including defenseman Adam Brubacher. They’ve yet to sign an ECHL veteran of at least 260 regular-season games, though that could change before the Oct. 20 season opener in Indianapolis against the Indy Fuel. What looks like an inexperienced roster now could morph into something else.
“It’s definitely a young group,” Kallechy said, “but that will be complemented by guys from Bakersfield, too, and a lot of those guys aren’t going to be rookies.”