Forwards Joshua Winquist and Tye Felhaber continued their torrid scoring paces with goals Friday night.
Defenseman Alex Peters and forward Luka Burzan found the net, too, and Rylan Parenteau stopped 33 of 34 shots in a 4-1 Komets victory over the Cincinnati Cyclones in front of an announced crowd of 6,584 at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Winquist has netted a goal in four straight games and has at least one point in 11 of his last 12. Felhaber, who has four goals in the last four games, has points in 15 of his last 21 contests. Peters, a defenseman, has two goals and five points in his first four games with the Komets, and Burzan has two goals in his first three games.
Heading into today’s 7:30 p.m. matchup at Memorial Coliseum against the Wheeling Nailers, the Komets are riding a three-game winning streak that began Dec. 10 with a 5-2 victory at home over the Cyclones. The Komets will wear special Christmas-themed jerseys today and Sunday, when they face the Indy Fuel at 5 p.m., and they’ll be auctioned off to benefit Turnstone.
On Friday, the Komets (8-8-5) were without assistant coach Olivier Legault, who stayed in Fort Wayne because of an illness, so injured forward Matthew Boudens helped out head coach Ben Boudreau behind the bench in the victory.
“How could you not be pleased? I thought in all three areas, we were really good and it starts with our goaltender giving us timely saves and an opportunity to get there and find our offense,” Boudreau said. “I thought Rylan was really good tonight. We dressed seven (defensemen) again and I thought all of them were contributing. We scored goals, one on the power play and three even strength, and we kept them under one. That’s big, that’s big for us.”
The Komets were without forward Matt Alvaro (groin), goalie Colton Point (head), defenseman Scott Allan (undisclosed), and Jacob Graves and Neil Robinson. Graves, a defenseman, was acquired Thursday from the Atlanta Gladiators to complete the offseason trade of forward Kaid Oliver. Robinson, a forward, was acquired Tuesday from the Utah Grizzlies for forward Jordan Martel. Graves and Robinson have yet to arrive in Fort Wayne.
Goaltender Kevin Resop, who was called up from the Southern Professional Hockey League’s Quad City Storm on Wednesday, was Parenteau’s backup.
Cincinnati netminder Beck Warm foiled 34 of 38 shots. Both teams were 1 for 5 on power plays.
The Cyclones tallied the first seven shots on goal and the Komets didn’t get their first until 7:03 into the first period, but it was a quality one: Burzan circumvented the Cincinnati defense and forced Warm to make a difficult kick save. Warm had another huge save at 17:16, when he foiled Stefano Giliati on a close-range one-timer during a power play. During the same power play, Warm thwarted an Oliver Cooper shot from just outside the goal crease, and Fort Wayne had 13 of the period’s final 15 shots.
Cincinnati’s Zack Andrusiak opened the scoring during a power play 4:29 into the second period with a shot from the right circle. Felhaber tied it by speeding around the defense, after a Parenteau save set up a 100-foot Mark Rassell pass. However, the net came off its moorings just as Felhaber’s backhand shot crossed the goal line and the referees, Jake Jackson and Kevin Corbett, needed a lengthy video review to uphold the goal call.
A terrific defensive play by Fort Wayne’s Blake Siebenaler, who undid a breakaway for Cincinnati’s Matej Pekar, set up a goal by Peters and a 3-1 lead at 15:40. Peters was acquired from the Wichita Thunder on Dec. 7 for future considerations and cash, and he was immediately assigned to Fort Wayne by the Bakersfield Condors of the higher-level American Hockey League.
Winquist scored 24 seconds later for a 3-1 lead, accepting a no-look Cooper pass through the slot and then waiting patiently for Warm to lose his position before snapping a 15-foot shot into the net.
The Komets are 3-2-1 against the Cyclones. Things got heated in the third period with one incident seeing Cincinnati’s Arvin Atwal, who left the penalty box during a fracas, get a game misconduct for abuse of officials. There was a power play after the antics and Burzan, who was acquired from the Reading Royals on Dec. 5 for Jared Thomas, scored for a 4-1 lead.