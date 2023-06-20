Jesse Kallechy helped the Florida Everblades win a second straight Kelly Cup championship as an assistant coach less than two weeks ago. Now, he’s taking the helm as the Komets’ head coach as they ready for their 72nd season.
Kallechy will be introduced at a news conference today at Memorial Coliseum, multiple sources confirmed to The Journal Gazette, making him the 30th head coach in the franchise’s history.
Kallechy, 33, replaces Ben Boudreau, who guided the Komets to the Kelly Cup in 2021 but suffered first-round, Game 7 defeats in each of the last two playoffs. The Komets announced May 31 they weren’t renewing Boudreau’s contract, citing the team’s lack of consistency the last two seasons.
Kallechy is believed to be the third youngest head coach in Komets history; Jack Timmins was 29 when he got the job in 1953, and Robbie Laird was 30 when he took over in 1985.
Fort Wayne’s general manager, David Franke, who couldn’t be reached for comment, has been mum on his candidates throughout the coaching search, though it’s likely they included, among others: Ben Simon, who most recently coached the Triple-A American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins; Matt Macdonald, who was Simon’s assistant and formerly coached the ECHL’s Cincinnati Cyclones; Steve Martinson, who last coached the ECHL’s Allen Americans; and Olivier Legault, who was Boudreau’s assistant and could remain in the organization, perhaps as Kallechy’s assistant.
Kallechy, a native of Sherwood Park, Alberta, couldn’t be reached for comment. He is believed to be the first former goaltender to coach the Komets since the team’s inaugural coach, Alex Wood, was hired in 1952.
As soon as the coaching change was made, Kallechy became a compelling name, amplified as the Everblades began clawing their way to a second straight Kelly Cup despite entering the postseason as only the fourth seed in the South Division. The Everblades went on to upset the South Carolina Stingrays, Jacksonville Icemen, Newfoundland Growlers and Idaho Steelheads, who had the best regular season in ECHL history.
The Everblades’ Brad Ralph is considered by many to be the ECHL’s top coach – he is the league’s all-time leader in postseason games (130) and victories (79) – and won two championships with Kallechy at his side. Kallechy had been an assistant with the Everblades since 2020.
Prior to that, Kallechy was head coach for two seasons with the Single-A Southern Professional Hockey League’s Fayetteville Marksmen, going 56-29-17 and losing in the first round of the 2019 playoffs. He was the SPHL Coach of the Year in 2019-20, when Fayetteville was 31-6-9 before the season was canceled because of the pandemic. He is credited with turning around a Fayetteville team that was worst in the SPHL and making it a powerhouse, while sending several players to the higher-level ECHL.
Kallechy had three seasons of experience, from 2015 to 2018, as an SPHL assistant coach under Glenn Detulleo with the Huntsville Havoc, the team for which he played from 2012 to 2015, and the Havoc won a playoff championship in 2018. There is a connection to Fort Wayne there: Huntsville’s longtime equipment manager was Billy Welker, whose father owned the Komets before the Franke family. Billy Welker, who retired this year, remains friendly with Komets management.
Kallechy’s professional playing career was entirely in the SPHL with Huntsville, Louisiana, Pensacola and Knoxville, from 2011 to 2015, after he finished his junior career with the Alberta Junior Hockey League’s Fort McMurray Oil Barons. Kallechy’s best pro season was 2013-14, when he was 15-10-3 with a 2.87 goals-against average, a .905 save percentage and three shutouts for Huntsville.
The Komets hadn’t gone into a coaching search quite this blindly since 2006, when Greg Puhalski moved on after six seasons that included a playoff championship in the United Hockey League. Fort Wayne then hired Pat Bingham, who had no previous ties to the franchise or city and left after one forgettable year.
The next three Fort Wayne coaches – Al Sims, Gary Graham and Boudreau – were all the front-runners to get the Komets’ coaching job as soon as it opened.
Sims, who led the Komets to a Cup in 1993, returned to replace Bingham and won Cups in 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2012 in the International and Central Hockey Leagues. His assistant, Graham, replaced him in 2013 and qualified for the playoffs in all six of his seasons, reaching two conference finals, before his contract wasn’t renewed and he was replaced by his assistant, Boudreau, in 2019.
Boudreau, who helmed the Komets for four seasons, had a 134-95-27 regular-season record, won 15 of 27 playoff games and captured 3 of 5 postseason series. No playoffs were held in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Komets were close to clinching a berth had there been one.
However, the Komets were 15-14-7 at Memorial Coliseum last season and were upset in overtime of Game 7 of the first round of the 2022 playoffs by the Wheeling Nailers at the Coliseum, then lost in Game 7 to the favored Cincinnati Cyclones in the first round this year at the Heritage Bank Center in Ohio.
Franke said going into the coaching search that he likely would want a coach with prior head-coaching experience, and who had a successful track record of recruiting, after missteps putting together the roster each of the last two summers meant the Komets had to rebuild on the fly. Kallechy met those prerequisites, but he also comes into a situation where the expectations will be incredibly high after Fort Wayne parted with a coach less than two years removed from winning a Kelly Cup, a move that rankled much of the fan base.
However, Fort Wayne is considered a premier ECHL job because of the history of the franchise (it’s won 10 playoff championships and missed the postseason only once since 2002), the resources available, the home-ice advantage (7,740 fans per game last season, second only to Jacksonville’s 7,749), and an affiliation with the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers that yielded players such as Ryan Fanti and Samuel Dove-McFalls last season.
Getting a coach in place this week was important since ECHL teams can begin signing players Friday.
Notes: Tye Felhaber, an all-star last season for the Komets, has signed a contract with the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals. Felhaber had 14 goals and 63 points in 51 games last season for Fort Wayne. He also had seven goals and 13 points in 21 games for the Admirals. … Drake Rymsha, who had 24 goals and 58 points in 58 games last season for the Komets, has signed with HKM Zvolen, a team in Slovakia. Rymsha, 24, also played for Fort Wayne in 2020-21 and 2021-22.