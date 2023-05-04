CINCINNATI – More than 45 minutes after the decisive Game 7 ended Wednesday night, some of the Komets players remained in their equipment, staring blankly ahead from their locker room stalls. Others shed tears in private areas. And others marched around angrily, yelling words like “disgrace” and “embarrassing,” looking for confirmation from seemingly anyone that what had just happened to them was a travesty.
That will probably be debated for years to come.
Controversial officiating was nothing new for this series, or for this season, but a goaltending interference call to negate a tying goal with 1:11 remaining in the third period of a Game 7? That’s a doozy.
The Komets lost 1-0 after the officials – Tyler Hascall and John Lindner – used video replay to overturn an Oliver Cooper goal, during which he redirected a Darien Kielb shot. It appeared that one of the linesmen, Christopher Wiliams or Chad Fuller, stepped in before they restarted play to advise they look at video review. All four officials were huddled in the penalty box before they revealed their decision: Samuel Dove-McFalls grazed netminder Beck Warm at the very top of the goal crease, negating the goal and sending the sparse Heritage Bank Center crowd of 2,174 into a tizzy.
“It’s a disgusting call,” Komets captain Anthony Petruzzelli said. “We looked at the video and there’s nothing to be said other than it was a terrible call.”
Komets coach Ben Boudreau, whose frustration with ECHL officiating boiled over at times during the regular season, was less diplomatic.
“It’s a disgrace that they had to get involved and have that much of an impact,” Boudreau said. “You want to look back at a hockey game and say that the referees had no impact. You can’t say that tonight.
“It’s funny because we made a comment when we saw who the linesmen were and how involved they want to get. We made reference to it before the game even started and there you have a linesman at the end of the game, in the box and making the most important call of our season, and it went against us. You don’t want to be talking about the refs after the game, but here we are talking about it after a crucial Game 7 with a borderline interference penalty outside of the crease to cancel our season.”
The ECHL’s senior vice president of hockey operations, Joe Ernst, who is in charge of officiating, said via text message that the correct call was made. Citing Rule 69.3 for contact inside the goal crease, Ernst wrote: “Dove-McFalls goes through the top of the blue paint, making contact with the Cincy goalie’s glove and left shoulder, spinning him, and he doesn’t have time to reset his position prior to the puck going in. This would be no goal, no penalty.”
After fighting their way back from series deficits of 2-0 and 3-1, including a 6-0 victory at the Heritage Bank Center in Tuesday’s Game 6, no one could question the Komets’ heart. Not after they took this series the full seven games against the regular-season division champs, a series that most figured the Komets would only win a game or two, and not after they played a tense, emotional seventh game Wednesday night with a short-handed lineup.
Komets general manager David Franke said this would be an important series to determine the future direction of the team, from the coaches to the last player, and this roster almost pulled off one of the biggest upsets in 71 years of Komets hockey.
“It’s a great effort. I loved everything that the guys did,” Boudreau said. “Nobody thought that we could be here in this position and lose four one-goal games against the division-leading Cincinnati Cyclones, so absolutely I’m proud. There are games you can look at yourselves in the mirror and there are games you can’t, and every one of these guys should be walking around here with their heads held high and being able to look themselves in the mirror.”
Cyclones captain Justin Vaive, who helped the Komets to the 2021 Kelly Cup, netted the only goal that counted by redirecting a Jalen Smereck shot. It was a year to the day that both the Komets and Cyclones lost Game 7s in this round – Fort Wayne 3-2 in overtime to the Wheeling Nailers at Memorial Coliseum, and Cincinnati 4-2 to the Toledo Walleye, the team the Cyclones will now face in the Central Division finals.
Ryan Fanti, who turned in one of the all-time great Komets postseason series, stopped 37 of 38 shots Wednesday. He had shutouts in Games 3 and 6, and finished with a .959 save percentage, the best in the Kelly Cup playoffs so far.
“(Fanti) was great. He battled every day,” Petruzzelli said. “Not getting the start in Game 1, then being able to get challenged like that and come in Games 2 through 7 and work his butt off, basically, as hard as he could, he gave us a chance to win every night. It was really great to see.”
But it was Cincinnati’s Warm who came out with the 35-save shutout in Game 7, a night after he got pulled going into the third period, and he finished the series with a .950 save percentage.
Their lineup already decimated, the Komets lost defenseman Marcus McIvor to an undisclosed injury from Game 6, forcing them to play Wednesday one man short of a full 19-player lineup while the Cyclones had a full complement.
The teams came into the game with 380 combined penalty minutes, by far the most of any first-round series in the Kelly Cup playoffs, but Wednesday's game was pretty clean with only 16 penalty minutes. The Cyclones scored on 1 of 2 power plays and the Komets were 0 for 4.
Most of the night was a goaltending duel, including Warm’s stop of Matt Alvaro at the end of an odd-man rush 15:00 into the second period. His save set up a Luka Burzan breakaway in the other direction and Fanti thwarted that. But Fort Wayne defenseman Jake Johnson slashed Burzan at the end of the scoring chance and that set up the power play that saw Vaive score at 16:51, after a failed clearing attempt by Cooper.
The Cyclones were shut out five times in the regular season and this series, combined, and Vaive scored the first goal in the next game each time.
The Komets have been in 16 Game 7s in their history and have a 9-7 mark, including the 2016 quarterfinals when they defeated the Cyclones 2-0 at the Coliseum. But they’ve lost the last three Game 7s: 4-3 in overtime to the Colorado Eagles in the 2018 conference finals at Loveland, Colorado; last year against Wheeling; and this year against the Cyclones.
The Komets did defeat the Wichita Thunder in a decisive fifth game at the Coliseum in the first round of 2021 – series were only best-of-5 that year – and went on to win the Kelly Cup.
The Komets haven’t won a Game 7 on the road since defeating the Indianapolis Ice in the 1991 International Hockey League quarterfinals.
The Cyclones are 5-4 in Game 7s.
Notes: In addition to McIvor, the Komets were without injured players Garrett Van Wyhe and Adam Brubacher, while Noah Ganske was out with an illness. Scott Allan was gone due to paternity leave, after welcoming son Abel Pekka Allan to the world Tuesday with his girlfriend, Delaney. Alex Peters, who is on Fort Wayne’s playoff roster, never was reassigned by the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors. … The Cyclones had the same lineup as Game 6, meaning it scratched Lincoln Griffin and James Hardie. … The Komets’ annual end-of-season jersey auction will be 7 p.m. Friday at the Coliseum. Doors open at 6:30. It is free this year.