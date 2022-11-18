INDIANAPOLIS – Rylan Parenteau hadn’t played yet this season and the rookie goaltender out of the University of New Brunswick wanted desperately to show what he could do.
What transpired Thursday night certainly wasn’t the way he would have scripted it, entering the game after the first intermission, the Komets down two goals to the Indy Fuel, and having to backstop teammates whose names he hadn’t fully learned yet.
But he’s certainly not complaining, not after stopping all 19 shots he faced in relief, as the Komets scored five unanswered goals to complete a 6-3 victory in front of an announced crowd of 2,600 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
“Once you get to this level, you’re just happy for any opportunity you get,” Parenteau said. “Whether that’s getting a start or getting thrown into the fire, you’ve just got to be ready at all times. You’ve been through it your whole career as a goalie, right? So you have to find ways to stay in the game when you’re on the bench and obviously get prepared and get into the net right away.”
Parenteau was acquired earlier in the day from, of all teams, the rival Toledo Walleye, for an undisclosed amount of cash. He knew some of his new teammates, since he’s the seventh former UNB player on the roster, and had only the morning skate to acquaint himself with the rest.
The Komets needed a goalie after netminder Ryan Fanti and defenseman Adam Brubacher were called up to Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. Toledo had a glut of netminders – four of them – and Parenteau was the odd man out. He played a smidge last season for the ECHL’s Newfoundland Growlers and was 0-0-2 with a 2.33 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage.
Colton Point got the start for Fort Wayne, but stopped only 7 of 10 shots, including a tough-angled Spencer Watson shot from the right corner, before coach Ben Boudreau made the switch for the second period. Parenteau’s work was highlighted by stops of Jakub Pour and Alex Wideman on shots from point-blank range.
“The guys did a great job in front of me, let me settle right in, and there was just talking and communication – which is a big thing – and I think it shows the character of the team to rally behind me, coming in as a new guy,” said Parenteau, 26, adding it helped that he knew the on-ice tendencies of college teammates like Marcus McIvor and Benjamin Gagné.
Indy’s goalie, Mitchell Weeks, stopped 36 of 42 shots, but things started to fall apart for the Fuel when Anthony Petruzzelli scored on a shot from deep in the left corner 2:30 into the second period.
Petruzzelli and Rymsha scored twice, while Stefano Giliati and Shawn Boudrias also scored for Fort Wayne (4-4-2), which has won three in a row.
“It was good to see this (comeback). We’ve talked a lot the last couple weeks about battling through adversity,” Petruzzelli said. “You’re not always going to get those types of bounces going your way and it was good to see the team come together and be able to battle back in those situations.”
Indy (6-3-1), which defeated Fort Wayne 7-5 in the season opener here Oct. 21, also got goals from Chad Yetman and Seamus Malone.
Notes: Karch Bachman, a native of Wolcottville who was drafted by the Florida Panthers in the fifth round of the 2015 NHL draft, retired from hockey at 25. He cited on social media “an unforeseen issue” in his recovery from double hip surgery. “I am no longer able to skate like I once” could, he wrote. … The referee was Rocco Stachowiak. ... Rymsha is on an eight-game point-scoring streak.