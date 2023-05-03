CINCINNATI – No one could question the Komets’ heart. Not after they took this series the full seven games, a series that most figured they’d only win a game or two, and not after they played a tense, emotional Game 7 on Wednesday night with a short-handed lineup.
But a goal by Cincinnati Cyclones defenseman Jalen Smereck in the second period was the difference, as the regular-season division champions escaped with a 1-0 victory over the Komets in front of only 2,174 spectators at the Heritage Bank Center.
For the second straight year, the Komets suffered a Game 7 season-ending defeat in the Central Division semifinals. It was a year to the day after their 3-2 overtime loss to the Wheeling Nailers at Memorial Coliseum. The Cyclones also bowed out in a Game 7 last year, to the Toledo Walleye, and those teams will now meet again in the Central Division finals.
Ryan Fanti, who turned in one of the all-time great Komets postseason series, stopped 37 of 38 shots Wednesday. He had two shutouts as the Komets battled back from series deficits of 2-0 and 3-1, including a 32-save effort in Tuesday’s commanding 6-0 victory here.
But it was Cincinnati’s Beck Warm who came out with the shutout in Game 7, thwarting 35 shots. It wasn’t without controversy though, as so many games this season were.
The Komets thought they’d tied it on a Darien Kielb shot from the blue line with 1:11 remaining. But a video review, which seemed to come after a long while, revealed that Samuel Dove-McFalls made slight contact with Warm at the very top of the crease. The referees, Tyler Hascall and John Lindner, then waved off the goal.
Their lineup already decimated, the Komets lost defenseman Marcus McIvor to an undisclosed injury from Game 6, forcing them to play Wednesday one man short of a full 19-player lineup while the Cyclones had a full complement.
The teams came into the game with 380 combined penalty minutes, by far the most of any first-round series in the Kelly Cup playoffs, but the first period Wednesday was pretty clean. The first penalty went to Fort Wayne’s Oliver Cooper for breaking up a scoring chance with a slash at 16:15, the second to Cincinnati’s Zach Andrusiak for hooking at 17:42.
It was scoreless heading into the first intermission, though, with Fanti totaling 14 saves and Warm 10, including a glove save on a Cooper shot from point-blank range just 13 seconds after the opening puck drop.
A goaltending duel took place in the second period, when Warm stopped Matt Alvaro at the end of an odd-man rush at 15:00. His save set up a Luka Burzan breakaway in the other direction and Fanti thwarted that. But Fort Wayne defenseman Jake Johnson slashed Burzan at the end of the scoring chance and that set up the power play that saw Smereck score with a shot from the blue line at 16:51, after a failed clearing attempt by Cooper.
The Cyclones outshot the Komets 32-23 through two periods.
After killing off a Fort Wayne power play, Cincinnati’s Matt Berry got a breakaway rush 2:16 into the third period, and beat Fanti, but watched as the puck caromed off the crossbar to keep it a one-goal game.
Fort Wayne was 0 for 4 on power plays. Cincinnati was 1 for 2.
The Komets have been in 16 Game 7s in their history and have a 9-7 mark, including the 2016 quarterfinals when they defeated the Cyclones 2-0 at the Coliseum. But they’ve lost the last three Game 7s: 4-3 in overtime in the 2018 conference finals at Loveland, Colorado, and 3-2 in this round last year against the Wheeling Nailers at the Coliseum.
They haven’t won a Game 7 on the road since defeating the Indianapolis Ice in the 1991 International Hockey League quarterfinals.
The Cyclones are 5-4 in ECHL Game 7s.
Notes: In addition to McIvor, the Komets were without injured players Garrett Van Wyhe and Adam Brubacher, while Noah Ganske was out with an illness. Scott Allan was gone due to paternity leave, after welcoming son Abel Pekka Allan to the world Tuesday with his girlfriend, Delaney. Alex Peters, who is on Fort Wayne’s playoff roster, never was reassigned by the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors. … The Cyclones had the same lineup as Game 6, meaning it scratched Lincoln Griffin and James Hardie.