Stefano Giliati had a memorable goal in the second period – he rocketed a shot from the right circle that caromed off the crossbar, skated a few feet toward the rebound, then fired the puck past bewildered goaltender Zach Driscoll – to help the Komets to a 5-4 victory Sunday.
Mark Rassell scored twice, and Anthony Petruzzelli and Oliver Cooper netted goals, too, as the Komets doused the division-leading Indy Fuel in front of an announced crowd of 6,433 at Memorial Coliseum.
The Komets (10-8-5) have won five in a row, on the heels of their worst 18-game start since joining the ECHL in 2012.
Joshua Winquist, who set up Cooper’s third-period short-handed goal, extended his point-scoring streak to 10 games, though Winquist’s goal-scoring streak ended at five games.
As they had in Saturday’s 7-4 victory over the Wheeling Nailers, the Komets wore Christmas-themed uniforms that were auctioned off to benefit Turnstone. The Komets are 2-2-0 against the Fuel, and this was the first meeting in Fort Wayne.
Fort Wayne goaltender Kevin Resop, who was called up from Quad City of the Southern Professional Hockey League on Wednesday, stopped 34 of 38 shots in his ECHL debut.
“He gets called up, doesn’t know anybody, and he has one practice with the team,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “He gets thrown in at the tail end of a three-game weekend, against the best team in the division. Even though he gave up four goals, he gave us a chance to win all the way down to the end. He had some timely saves.”
Driscoll, who has played seven consecutive games for Indy (17-8-1), finished with 32 saves on 37 shots.
The Komets began the game one man short of a full 19-player lineup and lost defenseman Marcus McIvor to an injury on the first shift, when he was upended by Indy’s Chase Lang, who then had to fight an angered Cooper. After the ensuing whistle, Indy’s Keoni Texeira was penalized for checking Giliati in the head, setting up Petruzzelli for a close-range power-play goal and a 1-0 lead.
“It was a cross-check from behind, into the boards, that didn’t get called and resulted in an injury (to McIvor). I think the source of our frustration was the fact that the referee wasn’t protecting our players. We lost one of our leaders on the first shift of the game,” said Boudreau, who was displeased with some other Indy hits that went uncalled by referee Trevor Wohlford. “I’ve got to be better controlling my emotions, because I think it resonates throughout the bench, but at the end of the day I think our health is a priority for the guys and we played the entire game with five defense and 10 forwards.”
Even after Indy inched closer with two late goals, a key play by defenseman Daniel Maggio to clear a late rebound helped improve the Komets to 4-3-5 at the Coliseum.
“At the end of three games in three (days), obviously your legs aren’t going to be as fresh as they would have been Friday at 7 p.m., but we just did the right things and weren’t going too crazy,” Rassell said. “We weren’t cheating offensively, we just stuck to our structure that has been working. Marky went down early, and he’s the heart and soul of our (defensive) corps, so it was huge for our five defensemen that played the whole game to rally around him and it was a great effort for us.”
Indy’s Matthew Barron tied it at 1 by snapping the puck in from the left circle at 7:41. Things intensified late in the period, when Lang hit Fort Wayne’s Adam Brubacher from behind, with no penalty called, and Tye Felhaber then went after Lang while Petruzzelli, Fort Wayne’s captain, got a 10-minute misconduct for protesting the lack of a penalty.
Rassell scored from the right circle, at the end of an odd-man rush 5:44 into the second period, and Giliati’s wild goal came 1:16 later for a 3-1 lead. Felhaber’s assist gave him at least one point in 17 of his last 23 games.
Indy’s Chad Yetman scored at the end of a 2-on-1 rush at 17:38, but Rassell answered with a power-play goal 1:15 into the third period, when a deflected Alex Peters shot landed on his stick and he flicked it past Driscoll for a 4-2 lead. Fort Wayne scored on 2 of 5 power plays and Indy was 0 for 4.
After Cooper’s short-handed goal, Indy’s Alex Wideman scored from the slot at 9:24 and Andrew Bellant netted a 45-footer at 18:18.
The Komets are off until 8 p.m. Friday, when they play host to the Kalamazoo Wings (11-10-2) for the first time this season.
“I think we’ve just got to keep doing our thing during the week, preparing,” Felhaber said. “We’ve had a lot of three in threes, but what we do at the rink for practice is huge. Just the jell in the room with the guys. Everybody’s getting along and having fun, but we’re working hard and having fun doing it. I think that’s the main thing, just preparing and when it comes to game time, we know what we have to do and have been executing it pretty well.”
Notes: The Idaho Steelheads retired No. 71 for Lance Galbraith, a former Komets player, who died this year at 42 in a car crash in Ontario. … The Komets played without Matt Alvaro, Scott Allan, Colton Point, Matthew Boudens, Jacob Graves, Benjamin Gagné and Tristan Pelletier. … Cooper’s uniform sold for the most at the charity auction for $1,676, followed by Petruzzelli ($1,626) and Felhaber ($1,501).