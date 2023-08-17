The Komets solidified their goaltending – a position that had already been shaping up to be strong – with the addition of rookie Brett Brochu on Thursday. They also signed center Matthew Wedman, who spent the last two seasons in the higher-level American Hockey League with the Belleville Senators.
Brochu was the Ontario Hockey League’s Goaltender of the Year in 2021-22 and was a member of Canada’s gold-medal winning team at the 2022 World Junior Championships.
"Happy to add Brett to the roster," Komets coach Jesse Kallechy said. "He comes to us from Canada's most prestigious junior team and has an impressive haul of awards. He is a very talented goalie, continuing to solidify an already very solid position for us.”
In 2021-22, Brochu was 29-11-2 with a 2.75 goals-against average, a .911 save percentage and two shutouts, and he won the Jim Rutherford award as the OHL’s top goaltender – an honor that has gone to several future NHL, AHL and ECHL stars, including Manny Legace, Craig Anderson, Jordan Binnington, Alex Nedeljkovic and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.
The award was won by Rick Tabaracci in 1988, Mike Torchia in 1991 and Michael Houser in 2012 before they played for Fort Wayne.
Brochu, a 20-year-old native of Belle River, Ontario, was solid again last season for the Knights, going 28-17-2 with a 2.82 GAA, a .902 SP and two shutouts, and was one of three finalists for Goaltender of the Year, which went to North Bay's Domenic DiVincentiis.
Brochu endured some obstacles in his junior career: He was a remarkable 32-6-0 with a .919 SP in 2019-20 before the COVID-19 pandemic halted the season; there was no OHL hockey in 2020-21, though he played one game with the AHL’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins; the 2022 playoffs ended with a seven-game overtime loss in the first round to Kitchener, after Brochu had worked back from an ankle injury; and last season he was 9-1 with a .943 SP in the playoffs before suffering injury to the other ankle, and he had to watch as London fell to Peterborough in the OHL finals.
The Komets have made goaltending a priority after going through ups and downs in net last season.
On July 12, the Komets signed François Brassard, who was the ECHL’s Goaltender of the Year in 2021-22 with the Jacksonville Icemen, and they’re expected to get at least one goalie through their affiliation with the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers and AHL’s Bakersfield Condors – presumably Ryan Fanti, who was with Fort Wayne last season, or Tyler Parks.
The additions of Brochu and Wedman, 24, brings the Komets' roster to 22, and Wedman should add some scoring punch; in his final season of juniors, 2019-20, he had 23 goals and 53 points in 54 Western Hockey League games with Seattle and Kelowna.
A seventh-round draft pick of the NHL’s Florida Panthers in 2019, he’s 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, and has played 34 ECHL games with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, totaling four goals and eight points in 2020-21. He’s since played 111 AHL games with the Belleville Senators and totaled 14 goals and 25 points.
Wedman, a native of Edmonton, Alberta, had 110 penalty minutes in the WHL for Seattle in 2018-19. In the pros, he's fought five times in three years.
"Matt is a big signing for us. He brings over 100 games of AHL experience, he has been a captain in juniors, and has great size and skill," Kallechy said. “He will play in all situations and lead from the front."
The Komets will certainly have a new look to their roster next season, as they’ve re-signed only forwards Shawn Boudrias, Tristan Pelletier and William Provost, and defensemen Darien Kielb and Noah Ganske. Jake Johnson, a defenseman who broke into the pro ranks with the Komets last season, has signed with Bakersfield and will likely be assigned to Fort Wayne, as could defenseman Connor Corcoran, the Komets’ Defenseman of the Year in 2021-22.
The season opens Oct. 20 against the Indy Fuel at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.