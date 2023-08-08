Joseph Nardi was a dangerous opponent of the Komets last season; he had one goal and five points in six games against Fort Wayne for the rival Toledo Walleye.
Now, he's joining the Komets for the upcoming ECHL season.
The Komets announced Tuesday they’d signed Nardi, a 26-year-old forward, and 21-year-old forward Olivier Picard. That brings the Fort Wayne roster to 18 players as the Oct. 20 season opener against the Indy Fuel at Indianapolis nears.
Nardi had five goals and 23 points in 56 games last season for the Walleye as a rookie out of Northern Michigan, while also playing four games in the higher-level American Hockey League for the Manitoba Moose, scoring one goal.
In college, Nardi had 41 goals and 113 points in 170 games. With the Komets, he’ll join two of his Northern Michigan teammates, defenseman Noah Ganske and forward Vincent De Mey.
“Joseph is a young centerman who is coming off an AHL contract last season. We believe he has so much room to grow this year,” Komets coach Jesse Kallechy said. “He’s extremely talented and a very hard worker. He has the desire to improve and take the next step in his career.”
Picard skated last season in the British Columbia Hockey League for the Victoria Grizzlies, totaling 29 goals and 58 points in 53 games. He’d previously played in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League for Val-d'Or and Saint John.
Of note, particularly for Star Trek fans, the Komets now have a Picard and Volcan, as in rookie forward Nolan Volcan.
Notes: Former Komets coach Gary Graham, a native of Fort Wayne, was recently hired to coach the Southern Professional Hockey League's Pensacola Ice Flyers. Graham previously coached Pensacola, in his first season as a head coach, 2012-13, and led it to the SPHL championship.