The Komets bolstered their forward corps Thursday by signing Kamerin Nault and Parker Saretsky. Their additions bring the roster to 12 so far for the Komets’ 72nd season.
Nault, 27, played nine games last season for the ECHL’s Reading Royals and had one goal and four points. He also played 20 games in the United Kingdom for the Fife Flyers and totaled three goals and 11 points.
During his five-year professional career, Nault has also played in the ECHL for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Kansas City Mavericks and Atlanta Gladiators, amassing 38 goals and 74 points. A 6-foot-2 wing, he has five games of experience in the higher-level American Hockey League with the Manitoba Moose.
“Kamerin is a player who adds good size and a track record for producing at our level,” Komets coach Jesse Kallechy said. “He is a player who can play up and down our lineup, and can be used in every situation.”
Saretsky, 24, is rookie out of Michigan Tech. A 6-1 wing, he had seven goals and 20 points in 39 games last season.
“Parker is a young player coming to us from a school with a very good hockey program,” Kallechy said. “They have been a top-10 (NCAA) team in the nation during his career and his skill will be a nice addition to our roster.”
The Komets had already signed one of Saretsky’s college teammates, forward Tristan Ashbrook.
The season opens Oct. 20 against the Indy Fuel at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis. The teams meet Oct. 21 at Memorial Coliseum.
Fort Wayne has also signed returning forwards Shawn Boudrias, Tristan Pelletier and William Provost, and returning defensemen Darien Kielb and Noah Ganske. The newcomers include netminder François Brassard, the ECHL’s Goaltender of the Year in 2021-22 with the Jacksonville Icemen, along with defenseman Joe Gatenby, and forwards Darian Pilon and Cole Young.
The American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors, one step above Fort Wayne in the Edmonton Oilers’ developmental system, have signed goalie Tyler Parks, defensemen Connor Corcoran and Jake Johnson, and forward Cameron Wright, all of whom could see time in Fort Wayne.
Corcoran was the Komets’ Defenseman of the Year in 2021-22 and Johnson skated for Fort Wayne last season.