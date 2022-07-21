The Komets’ continued to shore up their roster following last season’s Central Division semifinals exit from the ECHL postseason, agreeing to terms with experienced forward Stefano Giliati on Thursday and welcoming back forward Tyler Busch from the 2021-22 team, among other moves.
Giliati, 34, will play in North America for the first time in 12 years next season after spending more than a decade suiting up for teams in Italy, Germany, Finland, Switzerland, and Russia. He notched 124 goals and 307 points in 476 games in Europe. The 5-foot-11 forward has previous ECHL experience with Reading in 2009-10 and Norfolk in 2010-11 and also played for the Toronto Marlies of the AHL in 2008.
The Komets will try to utilize Giliati’s knowledge of the game as much as possible: he was also appointed the team’s skills coach.
“Stefano brings a wealth of experience with him and will be a positive influence on and off the ice,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said in a statement. “He is highly skilled and will be relied upon to help drive our offense.”
In Busch, the Komets bring back a 26-year-old who played 59 games for Fort Wayne last season, collecting eight goals and 19 points along the way. The 6-3 forward played four games in the AHL, as well.
“Busch is a versatile power forward who his teammates love,” Boudreau said in the statement “His enthusiasm he brings to the rink every day is the same as his style of play. He is committed to playing the Komet style of hockey.”
Busch is the ninth player from last season’s team who has agreed to return for another campaign in the Summit City, joining captain Anthony Petruzzelli, Marcus McIvor, Oliver Cooper, Matt Alvaro, Shawn Boudrias, D.J. King and Jordan Martel, along with Fort Wayne-native Blake Siebenaler.
On top of the signings of Giliati and Busch, the Komets announced the addition of 24-year-old center David Thomson, who played for Wichita last year in his first pro season. The University of Toronto product – he had 28 goals and 69 points in 62 games in three collegiate seasons – played 23 games for the Thunder and totaled a goal and six points.
Another youngster, 20-year-old Liam Van Loon out of London, Ontario, agreed to a tryout with Fort Wayne after posting 19 goals and 32 points in 39 games with Niagara of the amateur Ontario Hockey League last season. Van Loon spent five seasons in the OHL.
Tolkinen retires
One player who is not part of Fort Wayne’s plans for next season is 32-year-old defenseman Zach Tolkinen, who announced his retirement Thursday. Tolkinen was Fort Wayne’s Unsung Hero Award winner last season, after posting three goals, 21 points and a plus-21 rating in 72 games.
Tolkinen’s announcement ends a seven-year pro career in the ECHL and AHL. The Komets had made him an offseason priority, extending him a qualifying offer.
“I don’t think Tolkinen gets enough credit, or enough of the spotlight, for what he’s done,” Boudreau said in the lead-up to the playoffs in April, “because his job isn’t the sexy one, scoring goals. He’s got the grunt work. But, man, has that guy been unbelievable for us.”