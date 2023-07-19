The Komets’ summer process of reconstructing their roster continued apace Wednesday as they landed former University of Edmonton forward Nolan Volcan as their 13th player in the fold for next season.
The 5-foot-10 Volcan played four seasons for Edmonton and finished last season with 10 goals and 25 points in 28 games. He was highly coveted around the ECHL, new Komets coach Jesse Kallechy said.
“I think the whole league wanted him,” Kallechy said. “It was exciting when Nolan called and decided we were where he wanted to play. He’s a heck of a hockey player and he checks a lot of boxes for us.”
Kallechy noted the Edmonton native’s affinity for the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers, with whom the Komets are affiliated, as well as the opportunity for immediate playing time with so much of the roster in flux as reasons Volcan, 25, chose Fort Wayne as his destination.
“He was excited about that opportunity to come in and be able to make a difference right away,” the coach said. “Nolan can play up and down the lineup, he can play on the power play, he can play on the penalty kill, he’s really physical, he goes to the net, he’s got good skill. Honestly, I expect Nolan to be playing in every situation for us and to really be an impact player.”
Prior to his time at the University of Edmonton, Volcan played six seasons from 2014 to 2019 with the Seattle Thunderbirds of the Western Hockey League, a junior team for which he totaled 100 goals, 231 points and 251 penalty minutes in 321 games. He was a captain in his final year with the Thunderbirds.
Volcan joins a roster which includes returning forwards Shawn Boudrias, Tristan Pelletier and William Provost, and returning defensemen Darien Kielb and Noah Ganske. The newcomers include netminder François Brassard, the ECHL’s Goaltender of the Year in 2021-22 with the Jacksonville Icemen, along with defenseman Joe Gatenby, and forwards Darian Pilon, Cole Young, Kamerin Nault, Parker Saretsky and Tristan Ashbrook.
The American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors, one step above Fort Wayne in the Oilers’ developmental system, have signed goalie Tyler Parks, defensemen Connor Corcoran and Jake Johnson, and forward Cameron Wright, all of whom could see time in Fort Wayne.
“Right now, the whole market in the ECHL has been pretty quiet with a lot of older, more experienced guys,” Kallechy said. “Those guys are taking their time and seeing what options are out there, so for us we’ve been trying to really focus on younger guys, getting them signed and taken care of while staying in contact with these older guys.”
The first-year Fort Wayne coach expects some movement from veterans by the end of July.
The Komets’ season opens Oct. 20 against the Indy Fuel at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis. The teams meet Oct. 21 at Memorial Coliseum.
Note: The Green Bay Gamblers of the United States Hockey League announced former Komets player Mason Baptista as a new assistant coach. Baptista played for Fort Wayne for four seasons from 2016 through 2019.
The Journal Gazette’s Justin Cohn contributed to this report.