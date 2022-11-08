Komets coach Ben Boudreau and assistant Olivier Legault ran a hard practice today. That was to be expected with the Komets sitting at 1-3-2.
The Komets’ only victory came in an overtime shootout Nov. 1 over the Cincinnati Cyclones and the last game, a 7-2 loss to the previously winless Iowa Heartlanders on Sunday, was particularly disheartening.
Boudreau gave the players Monday off, figured out a course to get the team redirected, and started putting that plan into action today.
“We needed to have a day for self-reflection, starting with the coaching staff. We needed to look inward and see if there’s something we’re doing and have an immediate effect. So that was the first thing that Olivier and I did, was a self-reflection, and anything that came out of that we tried to apply today,” Boudreau said.
I’m never one to get too amped up or too worried about play this early in the season – and I’ll have more on that in a column tonight – but it’s clear that the Komets need to start getting things turned around Friday at Memorial Coliseum against the rival Toledo Walleye.
“We challenged our guys, not on an individual basis, but to ask more of each other as teammates,” Boudreau said. “I think the common theme for us is we haven’t played as a team. We have so much talent, but getting everybody on the same page right now seems to be the challenge for us. For us as a staff, that seems to be the challenge right now: How do we get everybody on the same page?”
Everyone in the Komets’ locker room seems to agree that there’s more than enough talent to be successful, but they haven’t been playing together as a unit. (Yes, I asked if the defense getting caught flat-footed was fixable and was told, in no uncertain terms, it was.)
“We know within this locker room that we have a lot more,” captain Anthony Petruzzelli said. “Seeing on paper how good of a team we have, and not putting it together, it’s definitely upsetting and we’d like to do a lot better. This week, we’ve got to get back to practice and work out those kinks and details and get back to Komet hockey.”
Petruzzelli said it’s about everyone committing to the details, such as managing where the puck is, blocking shots, moving opponents out of the area in front of the net. It’s all fixable stuff, he reiterated.
“It’s not always going to be a toe-drag that wins you the game,” he said. “Sometimes, we’ve got to play the long game where we chip the pucks in and try to outwork them down low for awhile.”
Some good news: Shawn Boudrias, Samuel Dove-McFalls and Filip Engaras should all be good to go again this weekend, after sitting out with injuries. And goaltender Owen Savory was released by Rockford of the American Hockey League and should rejoin the Komets.