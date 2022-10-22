There are 70 more regular-season games to be played, so it’s far too early to panic, but the Komets are off to an indisputably poor start.
Yes, some growing pains were to be expected – they have 13 new players, and 11 rookies, among their roster of 25 – but their play has been consistently painful.
In their home opener Saturday night, viewed by a Memorial Coliseum crowd of 8,632, the Komets were walloped 7-2 by the Cincinnati Cyclones, dropping Fort Wayne to 0-2-0 in its 71st season.
The only Fort Wayne players to score were captain Anthony Petruzzelli and Stefano Giliati. Goaltender Colton Point stopped 28 of 35 shots in debut for the Komets, who have until Friday’s 8 p.m. game against the expansion Savannah Ghost Pirates to get things figured out.
For Cincinnati, netminder Beck Warm turned away 37 of 39 shots and seven different teammates scored in the Cyclones’ first game of the season.
The Cyclones’ Matt Berry opened the scoring from the left circle 1:03 into the first period, just after a Fort Wayne turnover in the neutral zone enabled Cincinnati to transition quickly into the offensive zone to beat Point on the first shot on goal. It was the type of sequence that haunted the Komets the last two seasons, when they allowed 16 goals on the first shot against.
Granted, the Komets may have come out a little tight for this game. Not only were they bested 7-5 by the Indy Fuel in Friday’s season opener at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, but there were 20 minutes of pregame ceremonies Saturday that included the introduction of many former Komets – from Eddie Long to Steve Fletcher to A.J. Jenks – and a moment of silence for George Drysdale, the Komets’ beloved first captain and goal scorer, who died Oct. 9 at 95.
After Berry’s goal, the Komets settled down a bit and they had an excellent opportunity to tie it with a 3-on-1 rush, but Warm thwarted Mark Rassell’s shot at the end of it at 7:03.
Cincinnati rode the momentum of the save to a 2-0 lead; a 100-foot pass by Zach Berzolla sprang Matt McLeod behind the K’s defense and he put the puck between Point’s legs at 8:14.
In the second period, Petruzzelli netted a power-play goal at 2:24, after Shawn Boudrias sent a no-look pass through the crease to set him up.
It didn’t take long for the Cyclones to reestablish some dominance: Justin Vaive, a member of the Komets’ 2021 Kelly Cup championship team, hammered in a rebound at 5:07 and Phil Lagunov sent a backhand shot into the top of the net 54 seconds later for a 4-1 lead.
Cincinnati’s Lee Lapid made it a four-goal lead by skating into the offensive zone and snapping a 40-foot shot between Point’s legs at 13:09.
Even when the Komets got good chances, they couldn’t seem to convert, such as at 17:43 when Jordan Martel beat Warm on a breakaway, only to watch the puck ricochet off the goalpost.
Seconds into the third period, there was a 10-player melee, including a fight between Fort Wayne’s Matt Alvaro and Cincinnati’s Patrick Polino, that resulted in 36 penalty minutes. It wasn’t enough of a spark to change the outcome, though, and Polino netted a power-play goal for a 6-1 lead at 10:18.
Giliati scored a short-handed goal 1:10 later, redirecting a Marcus McIvor pass after Joshua Winquist forced a turnover in the Cincinnati zone, but Cincinnati’s Jalen Smereck answered.
Notes: Fort Wayne scored on 1 of 4 power plays. Cincinnati was 2 for 7. … The Komets played without Owen Savory, Louis Rowe, Scott Allan, Clark Hiebert, Sam Babintsev and Benjamin Gagné. That meant Fort Wayne played with only five defensemen. … Cincinnati’s Zack Andrusiak was taken off the ice on a stretcher, after a puck hit him in the face while he was jostling for position in the Fort Wayne goal mouth with D.J. King 6:42 into the second period. There was a significant amount of blood on the ice from the incident, and no update on his condition was yet available. … Alvaro got a major penalty for charging in the third period. … The referee was Trevor Wohlford. … Former Komets star Shawn Szydlowski had an assist in his debut with the Orlando Solar Bears, a 5-2 loss to the Jacksonville Icemen.