If that was the Komets’ best game of the season – and I sure think it was – then the trick is building off of it. “You beat one of the top teams in the league, as these guys are, and now you’ve got to bring it into the game with your biggest rival tomorrow,” said forward Joshua Winquist, who had a goal and two assists in Saturday’s 5-2 victory over the Cincinnati Cyclones at Memorial Coliseum.