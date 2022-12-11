The Komets played quite possibly their finest game of the season Saturday night, when they defeated the Cincinnati Cyclones 5-2 in front of 7,098 fans at Memorial Coliseum.
Tye Felhaber scored twice for Fort Wayne. Joshua Winquist and Alex Peters each had a goal and two assists. And Fort Wayne (6-8-5) improved its home record to 2-3-5, while handing Cincinnati (13-3-4) its first road loss in regulation time.
Coach Ben Boudreau was pleased with the way the Komets’ offense churned out goals, the way the skaters helped out their goaltender and the solid night on special teams. Fort Wayne scored on 1 of 3 power plays and Cincinnati was 0 for 4, limited to only three shots during a 5-on-3 advantage that lasted 1:44.
“It was a big game tonight for our confidence,” said Boudreau, whose Komets have won only twice in the last nine games. “I feel like we’ve been playing like that, but just not putting all three phases together at once, and I feel like tonight we did and it was beautiful to watch.”
Fort Wayne’s Rylan Parenteau thwarted 31 of 33 shots, including a stop of Matt McLeod during a pivotal breakaway late in the second period.
“I thought he made all the routine saves that he was supposed to make and came up with a couple that he wasn’t. He gave us confidence and gave us a chance to win,” said Boudreau, who was critical of Colton Point’s goaltending after Friday’s 5-4 road loss to the Indy Fuel. “I thought Parenteau was a gamer. We’ve seen flashes of it before and the next challenge for him is going to be a little bit of consistency.”
The Komets face the Toledo Walleye (8-10-2) at 5:15 p.m. today at Toledo.
“We’ve just got to keep doing what we’re doing,” Winquist said. “People don’t really notice it, but we’ve had a lot of bad bounces and tough breaks here and there. (Saturday) was a good example of when we don’t have those bad breaks, just how good of a hockey team we are.”
For Cincinnati, which has a division-best winning percentage of .750 and is 6-1-3 on the road, Mark Sinclair thwarted 33 of 37 shots.
Forward Luka Burzan made his debut for the Komets, who acquired him Monday from the Reading Royals for the rights to Jared Thomas. Burzan, a sixth-round NHL draft pick of the Colorado Avalanche in 2019, had 13 goals and 31 points in 41 regular-season games for the Utah Grizzlies last season. He was scoreless Saturday.
Felhaber opened the scoring 3:19 into the first period, after a pass from behind the net by teammate Stefano Giliati, who earlier in the shift was stopped on a dangerous spinning shot. Felhaber has at least one point in 13 of the Komets’ 19 games this season.
The physical intensity was ramped up when Cincinnati’s Sean Allen drove Felhaber into the boards from behind, drawing a penalty 7:40. After Allen got out of the box, he upended Anthony Petruzzelli, which incited a fight between Allen and Fort Wayne’s Joe Masonius at 12:03.
Petruzzelli made it 2-0 by skating out of the corner and slipping a shot underneath Sinclair at 15:04.
A 2-on-1 rush led to a goal by Cincinnati’s Zack Andrusiak 13:13 into the second period, after Daniel Maggio coughed up the puck at his own blue line.
Winquist made it 3-1 just 1:04 into the third period by redirecting a shot from Peters, who played his second game with the Komets. Peters’ ECHL rights were acquired Wednesday from the Wichita Thunder, for future considerations and cash, and he was then assigned to the Komets by the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors.
Cincinnati’s Chays Ruddy, a former Fort Wayne player, scored on a 40-foot shot at 7:43. Peters cemented the victory at 15:33, thanks to a Winquist cross-ice pass, and Felhaber scored into an empty net.