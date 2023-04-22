CINCINNATI – The first two periods were better than any two periods the Komets played during the regular season.
The third, though, when Fort Wayne got into penalty trouble, looked much more familiar.
The Cincinnati Cyclones got two goals from Zack Andrusiak – one during a two-man advantage, the other on a breakaway – and Matt Berry netted another power play goal 13:07 into the third period.
In overtime, the Cyclones’ Louie Caporusso won it with a shot from 40 feet out and it wasn’t without controversy. It came after a faceoff in the Fort Wayne zone, thanks to an icing call the Komets felt shouldn’t have been made.
Cincinnati, the division champion, rallied from three goals down to win 4-3 in front of 3,953 fans at Heritage Bank Center, where Game 2 of the Central Division semifinals is at 7:30 p.m. today.
Fort Wayne got two goals from Tye Felhaber and one from Oliver Cooper.
Felhaber had missed the final 21 games of the Komets’ regular season because he was with the higher-level American Hockey League’s Milwaukee Admirals. He did well with them, totaling seven goals and 13 points in 21 games, and the reason he’s back in the ECHL is the Nashville Predators missed the NHL playoffs and sent a bunch of players to Milwaukee for the AHL postseason.
Felhaber led the Komets in scoring with 63 points, including 14 goals, before he went to Milwaukee and he looked even better upon his return Friday.
Both coaches gambled a little with their goaltending choices. Fort Wayne’s Ben Boudreau started Parenteau instead of Ryan Fanti, a prospect of the Edmonton Oilers. And Cincinnati’s Jason Payne went with Mark Sinclair instead of Beck Warm, who’s on an AHL deal with the Rochester Americans. Both coaching decisions were justified, though, based on the regular season series when Parenteau and Sinclair had superior records and save percentages to their counterparts.
Parenteau stopped 36 of 40 shots Friday night and put on an absolute show in the second period, as Fort Wayne led 3-0; he stopped a shot by Caporusso, who’d just did a Connor McDavid impersonation by stick handling through the entire Fort Wayne defense, and also foiled Patrick Polino at the end of a breakaway rush.
Sinclair, meanwhile, turned away only 8 of 11 shots before he was replaced by Warm, who stopped all 40 shots he faced over 42:43 of play.
Fort Wayne, which finished 28 points back of Cincinnati in the division standings, still had some confidence coming into Friday, even after losing seven of its last nine games, because of its 4-4-1 record against the Cyclones during the regular season.
Notes: The Komets played without Matthew Boudens, Noah Ganske, Marcus McIvor, Jacob Graves and Tristian Pelletier, all of whom were injured. Some are expected to return for Game 2. … Stefano Giliati is also injured and out for the entire playoffs. … Allen’s Hank Crone was selected ECHL MVP by coaches, broadcasters, media-relations directors and reporters. Idaho’s Owen Headrick won Defenseman of the Year. Toledo’s John Lethemon won Goaltender of the Year. … The referees Friday were Kevin Corbett and Logan Gruhl. All playoff games use the two-referee system.