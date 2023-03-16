The Komets have given up the first goal in eight of their last 10 games, and in 34 of 57 games this season. That’s certainly not a recipe for success, even though Fort Wayne has won 16 games and captured 38 points from games they’ve trailed 1-0.
“I guess you can look at it that we’ve been a pretty resilient group and able to battle back most times, but we’re kind of shooting ourselves in the foot with the slow starts,” Komets forward Matthew Boudens said. “That’ll be something we focus on – making sure we’re starting on time and playing right till the buzzer – especially with these few weekends coming up with important divisional games.”
The Komets (29-22-6) look poised to make the playoffs – they’re in the Central Division’s fourth and final slot with 15 games left, 10 points back of the Indy Fuel and 11 points ahead of the Wheeling Nailers – and are confident enough in their roster that they stood mostly pat at Thursday’s trade deadline.
They signed a rookie forward, Andy Willis, who had eight goals and 23 points in 26 games this season for Lindenwood University, but opted to make no trades. Part of the rationale is they got defenseman Darien Kielb back from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League this week, along with goaltender Rylan Parenteau from Abbotsford of the AHL, and more reinforcements could come soon from the AHL as the Condors’ lineup is getting healthier.
Parenteau had been with the Canucks since Feb. 8, but he never played because of a lower-body injury, and Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau said Thursday he wasn’t sure yet when Parenteau will be ready for action; first, he needs to get cleared by the Komets’ team doctors.
So the Komets, who face the Kalamazoo Wings (23-30-4) 7 p.m. Friday at Kalamazoo, Michigan, will likely stick with goalies Ryan Fanti and Corbin Kaczperski for the time being.
The Komets have nine remaining games against Central Division foes – including all three games this weekend – and don’t have much room for error if they want to catch the Fuel, which they face Saturday night in Indianapolis.
“Obviously, this weekend and the upcoming games, especially the divisional games, will be that much more important,” Boudens said. “They’re four-point games. We’re coming together as a team and have put together a couple good weekends here, and we want to continue that, focus on playing playoff hockey and buckle down defensively.
“If you’re going to win in the playoffs, they’ll be tight games and that has to be the focus.”
And that includes not falling behind early, which has hindered the Komets as they’ve lost six of their last 10.