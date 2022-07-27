The Komets have partnered with the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers on an affiliation agreement – the teams made the announcement Wednesday – and Edmonton prospects will begin skating at Memorial Coliseum this season.
Terms of the agreement, including its length, weren’t disclosed.
“On behalf of (general manager) Ken Holland, (Bakersfield GM) Keith Gretzky, and the entire Edmonton Oilers organization, we are thrilled to announce our new affiliation with the Fort Wayne Komets of the ECHL,” Oilers assistant GM Bill Scott said in a news release. “As one of the premier clubs in the ECHL, with a rich history of professional hockey in Indiana, we are very excited to have our future Oilers in Fort Wayne.
“Under the leadership of (Komets president) Michael Franke and (GM) David Franke, and the direction of head coach Ben Boudreau, we know that our prospects will have a first-class experience in Fort Wayne while developing as players on the ice and people off the ice.”
Gretzky's brother, Brent, is a former captain of the Komets. They are both brothers to legendary NHL player Wayne Gretzky.
"This is a great day for the Komet organization," David Franke said in a news release. "Edmonton's great hockey history and past Stanley Cup championships make this a very special relationship. Working with (coach) Colin Chaulk and his Bakersfield Condors team will be fun. I want to thank general manager Ken Holland, assistant general manager Bill Scott and Bakersfield's general manager, Keith Gretzky, for affiliating with us. They are well-respected hockey people and their philosophy about player development is similar to ours."
The Oilers, who have won five Stanley Cups, have worked with the Komets before. Fort Wayne, when it was in the Triple-A-level International Hockey League, served as a secondary affiliate for the Oilers from 1988 to 1990 – when the AHL's Cape Breton Oilers were the primary affiliate – and that yielded Fort Wayne prospects Don Martin and Brian Dowd.
The Komets spent the last four seasons as an affiliate of the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights, who partnered May 19 with the Savannah Ghost Pirates, an expansion team in the ECHL.
It didn’t take long for talks to begin between the Komets and Oilers, who had worked with the ECHL’s Wichita Thunder for five seasons, though Fort Wayne spoke with at least two other NHL teams, too, sources said.
The Oilers’ affiliate in the American Hockey League – the tier between the NHL and the ECHL – is the Condors and they’re coached by Chaulk, who captained the Komets to championships in 2003, 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2012 in the United, International and Central Hockey Leagues.
In a recent interview with The Journal Gazette, Chaulk spoke of the importance of developing talent in the ECHL so those players are productive in the AHL, not surprising from a player so successful at the Double-A level with Fort Wayne.
“At whatever level you’re at, if you’re not playing then you need to play,” Chaulk said. “I used to have this debate all the time with (former Komets such as) Brent Henley and Luciano Aquino, types of players who had real good careers and were in the American League, and do you want to be a 13th forward just practicing in the American League or do you want to be a top three or four in the ECHL? In my opinion, you need to go down and feel those minutes, feel those important moments.”
That should be music to Komets’ fans ears because, during Fort Wayne’s stint as a Golden Knights affiliate, there was consistent frustration when some players would be called up to the AHL’s Chicago Wolves or Henderson Silver Knights to sit in the stands or play only sparingly.
“I will also say, because I’ve seen it now with multiple organizations, that that step is a big step from the ECHL to the AHL,” said Chaulk, who has been a head coach in the ECHL with Brampton and an assistant in the AHL for Belleville. “It’s bigger than you think when you’re in the ECHL. It’s a big step and these players (in the AHL) are one phone call away from the National Hockey League.”
Sometimes, Chaulk added, it takes time to develop players and discern if they have the right components – physically and mentally – to get them from an environment like the one in Fort Wayne to one in Bakersfield.
“I’ve been in the ECHL and it’s hard to get them all on board. Sometimes guys are just there because they like playing and, you know, they don’t want to go into the real (non-hockey) world yet, and there’s nothing wrong with that. It’s just part of the dynamics,” Chaulk said. “But there’s no one in the American Hockey League just playing hockey because they like hockey. They’re hockey players and it’s what they do.”
Since joining the ECHL for the 2012-13 season, Chaulk’s final one as a player, the Komets have also been affiliated with the Anaheim Ducks, Colorado Avalanche and Arizona Coyotes, and Fort Wayne has spent two seasons as an independent team. Typically, an affiliation will get Fort Wayne an NHL- or AHL-contract goaltender and a handful of skaters. It’s also a big recruiting tool for Fort Wayne, which can offer some players spots in NHL or AHL training camps.
One player who was with the Komets last season, defenseman Darien Kielb, has already signed a contract with the Condors and could spend time in Fort Wayne. He had one goal and seven points in 12 games with the Komets as a rookie, and added two goals and seven points in 13 games with Laval and Bakersfield, before playing three playoff games with the Condors.