The Komets traded forward Tyler Busch to the division-rival Iowa Heartlanders for future considerations on Wednesday. Busch had one goal in two games this season for the Komets and didn’t play in Tuesday’s 4-3 road victory over the Cincinnati Cyclones in an overtime shootout.
Busch was with the Komets last season, too, totaling eight goals and 19 points in 58 regular-season games, and he was scoreless in two playoff games.
Also Wednesday, Fort Wayne goaltender Owen Savory was called up to the American Hockey League’s Rockford IceHogs. Savory, a rookie, had yet to play this season for the Komets (1-2-2), who have used goalies Ryan Fanti and Colton Point instead.
It was expected the Komets would trim at least one player, after they claimed defenseman Joe Masonius off waivers Tuesday from the Kalamazoo Wings. Masonius played for Fort Wayne last season and could help shore up Fort Wayne’s defensive play.
The Komets are owed future considerations by Iowa and Atlanta, who acquired Kaid Oliver from Fort Wayne on Sept. 7.
The Komets next play 3 p.m. Sunday against the Heartlanders in Coralville, Iowa.