The Komets had their opportunities to win Friday, racking up 26 more shots on goal than the Savannah Ghost Pirates, but Fort Wayne had trouble finishing off its scoring chances.
Only Drake Rymsha and captain Anthony Petruzzelli scored for the Komets in a 3-2 loss to the Ghost Pirates at Savannah, Georgia, where Fort Wayne dominated for long stretches and had forward Matthew Boudens in the lineup for the first time since Dec. 4.
A lack of scoring has been a new wrinkle for the Komets, who are halfway through their four-game southern trip and have only two even-strength goals. They entered Friday with the ECHL’s third-ranked offense (3.88 goals per game) and Savannah had the 19th-ranked defense (3.57 against).
Fort Wayne (25-18-6) had a 49-23 shot advantage over Savannah (17-25-10), which is in the South Division cellar, yet the Komets lost for the third time in their last four games.
“That (Savannah) team had no business playing on the same ice surface as us. I thought we were better than them for the majority of the game. But let’s call a spade a spade, we don’t have our offense going,” said coach Ben Boudreau, whose Komets lost 3-1 to the South Carolina Stingrays on Wednesday.
“We’ve got three goals over the last six periods, which isn’t enough to win. We’ve got to find a way to produce. Especially 5-on-5. We can’t rely on our power play all the time. We’ve only got two 5-on-5 goals in the last two games and that’s not good enough.”
Penalties remained an issue Friday. Samuel Dove-McFalls was in the penalty box serving a retaliatory cross-checking penalty when Savannah’s Brent Pedersen scored off a redirection for a debilitating 3-1 lead 7:12 into the third period. Savannah scored on 1 of 4 power plays and Fort Wayne was 1 for 5.
Petruzzelli, playing his 300th regular-season game for the Komets, answered from close range after a Mark Rassell setup at 18:27 and Fort Wayne hit the post as time expired.
Playing only his second game with the Ghost Pirates, after being subjected to 18 with the ECHL-worst Norfolk Admirals, Savannah netminder Michael Bullion put on a show in front of 6,876 fans at Enmarket Arena, where the teams meet again at 7 p.m. today.
“I thought their goalie was unbelievable,” Boudreau said, who is beleaguered by untimely penalties, such as the one Joe Masonius took late Wednesday to set up the Stingrays’ Josh Wilkins’ game-winning power-play goal with 1:08 left in the third period.
It was the Komets’ first trip to Savannah, but not the first meeting with the expansion Ghost Pirates, who won 4-3 (in an overtime shootout) and 6-5 (in overtime) at Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 28 and 29.
The Ghost Pirates are the ECHL affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights, who were partnered with Fort Wayne the previous four seasons, and have former Fort Wayne players Connor Corcoran, Mason Primeau and Nick Tuzzolino, who captained the Komets briefly in 2013-14.
The Komets are now affiliated with the Edmonton Oilers and one of their prospects, goalie Ryan Fanti, stopped 20 of 23 shots Friday as he started for the 13th time in 16 games.
The Ghost Pirates’ Tristan Thompson opened the scoring with a shot from just inside the blue line 13:24 into the first period. The Komets have allowed the first goal in 27 of their 49 games, and are 13-9-5 when scored upon first.
Boudens, who missed the previous 31 games with an undisclosed injury, drew a key penalty 9:12 into the second period when he was tossed to the ice by Pat Guay. That set up Rymsha for a goal on a blistering 35-foot power-play shot at 11:02. Rymsha, who has four goals and eight points in the last six games, benefited from a Matt Alvaro screen on the goal. Tye Felhaber, who assisted, has three goals and 18 points in the last 11 games.
The Komets continued to control the second period – they had 18 of the frame’s 28 shots – but couldn’t get the puck past Bullion. Savannah’s Spencer Naas made Fort Wayne pay, gaining a 2-1 lead off the rebound of a Thompson shot, after Fort Wayne failed to clear the puck from the defensive zone.
Note: Goaltender Dylan Ferguson, who backstopped the Komets to the 2021 Kelly Cup, is on the move again. He was assigned Thursday to the ECHL’s Wichita Thunder by the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies. Ferguson hadn’t yet joined the Thunder because of travel problems, and his rights were dealt Friday to the AHL’s Belleville Senators, who recalled him from the ECHL. … The Komets played without Oliver Cooper and Masonius. … The referee Friday was Austin O’Rourke.