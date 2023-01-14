Anthony Petruzzelli scored twice, Max Milosek stopped 31 shots, and the Komets’ power play got off the schneid in a 2-1 victory Friday over the Wheeling Nailers in front of 1,674 fans at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia.
Fort Wayne’s losing streak was snapped at four games.
“It was nice to get one of those 2-1, close kind of wins,” Petruzzelli said. “We talked about it before the game, how it was going to take a kind of workmanlike mentality. The fact that we were able to go out there and win those one-on-one battles, they added up to the win at the end of the day.”
Petruzzelli scored with the man-advantage, redirecting a Daniel Maggio shot, to tie it 15:34 into the first period. It was the Komets’ fourth goal off a tipped shot in their last two games.
“We’ve been talking that if you want to score right now, you’ve got to go to the net,” Petruzzelli said. “That area about 10 feet in front of the net, there’s been a lot of success for guys right now. So we’ve been preaching to get pucks to the net there and you’ll get rewarded.”
Petruzzelli, the Komets’ captain, scored the winning goal by flicking a shot from the right circle, just after Matt Alvaro won a faceoff back to him, 2:24 into the second period.
Maggio has two goals and seven points during his four-game point-scoring streak for injury riddled Fort Wayne (14-12-5). Alvaro has two goals and five points in his last six games.
“We talked about how our compete level needed to be higher because we’d lost too many battles that led to goals against in this little losing streak that we had here. The blue-collar guys, the guys who have been working and having been finding success, the Petruzzellis and Alvaros, … it’s just a good honest, bring-your-lunch-pail-to-work kind of ethic,” said Komets coach Ben Boudreau, who lauded things from Friday’s game such as Tye Felhaber’s hitting and Neil Robinson’s shot-blocking.
“It was a win-by-committee and it’s exciting to see. That’s what I mean when I say they played a very proud game. Those guys wanted to make sure they did whatever they could to win.”
Fort Wayne’s power play was 1 for 6. It failed to score in the previous three games, after scoring in 11 consecutive games, and its ranking has sagged from No. 1 in the ECHL to No. 6 at 23.6% efficiency.
Wheeling (17-16-1) was 0 for 4 on power plays.
The Nailers’ goal came from Justin Addamo, on a backhand from between the circles, after Fort Wayne coughed up the puck in its own zone. Wheeling goalie Bailey Brkin turned away 36 of 38 shots, including a save on a third-period Shawn Boudrias breakaway. He and Milosek shined all night long.
“(Milosek) was great. It gives you a sense of confidence as a team when you know the goalie is going to give you a save at the right time. There were a few breakdowns, but Max was there,” said Boudreau, who pulled Milosek after he allowed four goals on 14 shots in an 8-2 loss to the Toledo Walleye on Jan. 7.
“As a true pro, he really found a way to battle back and give our team a sense of confidence. That’s what good goalies do.”
It was the first of three games in as many nights for the Komets, who face the Toledo Walleye 7:15 p.m. today at Toledo, Ohio, then host the Indy Fuel 5 p.m. Sunday for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Tribute Game at Memorial Coliseum.
Notes: The Komets signed rookie forward Conner Jean, 25, who had one goal and three points in 11 games this season for Holy Cross College. … The referee was Trevor Wohlford. … Out of the Fort Wayne lineup with injuries were: Stefano Giliati (shoulder), Marcus McIvor (hip), Jacob Graves (finger), Colton Point (head), Matthew Boudens (undisclosed) and Tristian Pelletier (undisclosed). Luka Burzan remained in the American Hockey League with Cleveland. Mackenzie Dwyer was scratched. … Cincinnati’s Jason Payne will coach the Western Conference at the ECHL All-Star Classic on Monday at Norfolk, Virginia. Payne replaces Idaho’s Everett Sheen because the Steelheads have a game that day. Toledo goalie Sebastian Cossa will replace Idaho’s Jake Kupsky for the 3-on-3 tournament between two conference teams and two teams from the host Norfolk Admirals. The Admirals unveiled their rosters and former Komets player D.J. King and former Spacemen player Darick Louis-Jean will participate. The Komets will be represented by Felhaber. The 7 p.m. game will be on NHL Network.