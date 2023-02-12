Drake Rymsha got off the schneid Saturday night and the Komets rode a terrific start to a 6-1 victory over the Allen Americans at Allen, Texas.
But the nice thing about the Komets’ offense lately is that it’s been getting goals from a lot of sources. Rymsha wasn't pressured to score, but when he did it got the Komets off to one of their biggest victories of the season.
“When we have the depth guys scoring, it takes the pressure off (the top guys). Tonight, Rimmer probably wasn’t worried about needing to score in order for us to win, because for our team, all types of different guys were capitalizing,” Mark Rassell said.
Rassell has been one of them.
He and Samuel Dove-McFalls extended their goal-scoring streaks to four games Saturday, when the third period featured an epic tantrum from Americans coach Chad Costello, who was ejected from the game as gentlemanliness disintegrated.
The Komets (23-15-6) have won eight of their last nine games.
Rymsha, who hadn’t scored in the previous nine games, netted a goal just 46 seconds into the game – from a difficult angle in the left corner – and now has 13 goals and 25 points in 30 Fort Wayne games. He’s also played four games in the higher-level American Hockey League with the Bakersfield Condors.
“He’s hard on himself because he expects a lot out of himself,” Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau said. “He’s a great hockey player and sometimes they just don’t go in. He’s been getting chances, though, so to see him get one early, you could just see the jump it gave him in the game.”
Dove-McFalls made it 2-0 on the Komets’ second shot, off the rebound of a Joe Masonius attempt, 1:03 into the first period.
The Komets’ sixth shot resulted in a Garrett Van Wyhe goal at 5:50, after a Rymsha pass set him up in scoring position as he sped past the defense, and Fort Wayne was on its way.
Ryan Fanti stopped 32 of 33 shots for Fort Wayne.
It was Pride Night at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center and the Americans (22-23-1) wore rainbow jerseys in front of an announced crowd of 3,714. It was the final leg of three games in as many nights between the teams, and the Komets won twice with Fanti starting every night.
Allen goalie Luke Peressini stopped 44 of 50 shots. He was in net for Allen’s 7-3 victory over the Komets on Thursday and backed up Chase Perry on Friday, when the Komets won 8-6.
Peressini had a bevy of acrobatic stops late in the first period Saturday to keep the Komets from building on their three-goal lead, but he succumbed to a Matt Alvaro shot from the right circle 6:52 into the second period, when Fort Wayne went up 4-0.
Allen’s Jack Combs scored his ECHL-leading 26th goal at 13:19; a faceoff squeaked to him and he flicked a 20-foot shot between Fanti’s legs during an Americans power play.
Colton Hargrove, Allen’s captain, assisted on the play to extend his point-scoring streak to 21 games, the longest in the league this season, during which he’s totaled 32 points.
A melee broke out 2:18 into the third period that included cross-checks galore and almost fisticuffs between Fort Wayne’s Daniel Maggio and Allen’s Mikael Robidoux, who got 16 of the 18 penalty minutes assessed.
The Komets wound up with a power play and Costello became incensed with referee Marc-Olivier Phaneuf. Costello slammed the door to the bench, threw things onto the ice, and even ripped off his coat and tossed it at his own player as he was escorted from the rink.
Rassell scored on the ensuing power play for a 5-1 lead. And Shawn Boudrias, who had two goals and an assist Friday, scored for a 6-1 lead at 11:37.
Things remained heated in the third period, even as players from both teams were tossed, and there was a fight between Masonius and Allen’s Ryan Gagnon.
In total, there were 136 penalty minutes, including 90 on the Americans. Fort Wayne scored on 1 of 6 power plays and Allen was 1 for 4.
“I liked how we stuck together,” Rassell said. “We got off to a good start. Obviously, Rymsha getting the monkey off his back on his first shift was huge for him and the team. Dove-McFalls getting another one, and us getting up 3-nothing pretty quickly (on the Van Wyhe goal), was important.
“When things went south there and it started getting chippy, every single time we had five guys in there to protect each other. That’s the sign of true team.”