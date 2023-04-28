What’s the game plan for the Komets tonight? “Copy and paste,” coach Ben Boudreau said.
Oh, if only it were as simple as banging CTRL-C and CTRL-V on a keyboard.
The Komets may be coming off their best game in a year, a 3-0 victory Tuesday over Cincinnati, but they believe the division-champion Cyclones will come back even harder now that their lead is down to 2-1 in the best-of-7 Central Division semifinals.
Game 4 will be at 8 p.m. today at Memorial Coliseum.
“We can’t get too high. We’ve got to talk about the things that we did well and take a look at a little bit of video,” said netminder Ryan Fanti, who stopped 35 shots for the Komets’ first shutout since Samuel Harvey foiled 29 against the Wheeling Nailers in the 2021-22 regular-season finale. And Fanti had the Komets’ first playoff shutout since Dylan Ferguson stopped 29 against the Wichita Thunder in the first round of the 2021 run to the Kelly Cup.
“Don’t get too high, don’t get too low. Obviously, the next game is a really, really big one with Game 5 also being in Fort Wayne here (Sunday), so we’ve really, really got to take advantage of this next game,” Fanti said. “It sounds weird, it sounds obvious, because the next game is always the biggest game, but we could turn around the whole series on Friday.”
After a frustratingly inconsistent regular season, the Komets impressed in the opening two playoff games at heavily favored Cincinnati – even leading 3-0 in the third period of Game 1 – but still came back to Fort Wayne winless in the series because of a 4-3 overtime loss followed by a 2-1 loss Saturday at the Heritage Bank Center.
Despite losing top-line forward Drake Rymsha in Game 2 and top-pair defenseman Adam Brubacher on the first shift Tuesday, the Komets’ performance was multifaceted: The power play was improved and got a goal from forward Matthew Boudens, who missed the previous four games with an injury; the defense was stingy, despite rolling only five defensemen after Brubacher went down; and Fort Wayne finally solved Cincinnati goalie Beck Warm by peppering him with 48 shots – Daniel Maggio and Darien Kielb also scored – to drop Warm’s save percentage to .962, which is now second in the Kelly Cup playoffs to Fanti’s .967. (Warm replaced Mark Sinclair after the first period of Game 1, and Fanti replaced Rylan Parenteau for Game 2.)
“The first two games, we really played on our toes and really dictated the play and controlled a lot of the chances. But when we had that 3-nothing lead (in Game 1), we played on our heels,” Boudreau said. “Game 3, though, provided us an opportunity with a one-goal lead in the third period, and we went at them rather than trying to defend the entire period.
“When you have an aggressive, up-tempo style of play but are defensively responsible, they found it tough to generate anything. So we really learned a quick lesson on how to win in the playoffs and that’s really positive in a coach’s eyes.”
Fort Wayne defenseman Jacob Graves and forward Tristan Pelletier are expected to be available after missing five games with injuries, and neither Rymsha nor Brubacher have been ruled out. Defenseman Alex Peters never arrived as expected from the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors, who were eliminated from their playoffs last weekend, and Peters re-signed with the Condors on Thursday for next season.
The value of having Peters was to be particularly felt in his defensive reliability and efficiency on special teams. The Komets looked fine in those departments Tuesday, holding the Cyclones scoreless on six power plays in a game that had 104 penalty minutes and six misconducts.
“We’ve just got to play the same game we did (Tuesday),” Kielb said. “Stay on our toes. Hopefully we get some guys back in the lineup, we get some healthy bodies, and hopefully that will make a difference. But (the Cyclones) are coming here and hopefully ‘The Jungle’ is rocking and we’ll get right into it.”
In the other division series, the Toledo Walleye completed a four-game sweep of the Indy Fuel with a 5-3 victory Thursday at Indianapolis.