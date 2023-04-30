Shawn Boudrias and Anthony Petruzzelli finally netted goals. And the Komets proved Sunday that they’re no easy out.
Fort Wayne extended its 71st season, pushing the ECHL’s Central Division semifinals back to Cincinnati, with a 3-2 victory in Game 5 over the division-champion Cyclones in front of 5,654 spectators at Memorial Coliseum.
The Komets face another must-win scenario at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday down 3-2 in the best-of-7 series. If there is a Game 7, it would be Wednesday night in Cincinnati.
Boudrias scored off the rebound of a Jacob Graves shot for a 2-0 lead in the second period. After Cincinnati’s Louie Caporusso netted a power-play goal from the left circle 1:09 into the third period, Petruzzelli answered by skating out of the corner and tucking the puck underneath netminder Beck Warm for a power-play goal and a 3-1 lead at 8:27.
Boudrias and Petruzzelli, who were Fort Wayne’s top goal scorers during the regular season with 33 and 25, entered Sunday with no goals and only one assist between them in the playoffs.
“We have a lot of offensive firepower. Me and Shawn want to contribute in any way we can. Being able to get on the score sheet and help the team out, it was a nice feeling,” said Petruzzelli, the Komets’ captain.
Cincinnati’s Lee Lapid scored 18:44 into the third period, after his initial shot was knocked down by defenseman Marcus McIvor, but netminder Ryan Fanti was impenetrable after that and finished with 33 saves.
“Fanti is playing really, really good,” Boudrias said of the Edmonton Oilers prospect, whose night was highlighted by two stops of Zach Berzolla, and one of Jalen Smereck, on shots from point-blank range. “He just has to keep going because when he makes big saves, he motivates us to keep playing hard for him.”
Fort Wayne’s Samuel Dove-McFalls also netted a power-play goal, with a shot from the right circle, to open the scoring 4:51 into the second period.
“I think we just believed,” said Boudrias, whose Komets dropped Game 4, 3-2, at the Coliseum on Friday, on the heels of a 3-0 victory at the Coliseum in Game 3. “I think Cincinnati thought it was going to be easy since the beginning (of the series), posting (the schedule) of the second round right away. That was just motivation for us, and we just wanted to show we’re not going to give up, no matter what.”
After a tumultuous regular season, Komets general manager David Franke said this would be an important series for the future of the coaching staff – Ben Boudreau and assistant Olivier Legault – and many of the players.
The team’s resilient effort – Fort Wayne scored on 2 of 6 power plays Sunday, while Cincinnati was 1 for 5 – has it headed back to Heritage Bank Center, where the Komets lost the first two games of the series (4-3 in overtime and 2-1), instead of readying for exit interviews.
Asked what Sunday’s performance showed about the Komets’ resiliency, Boudreau said: “That we cared. And that we showed passion. We showed urgency, which I think was really big. We needed to make special teams a difference and I thought we did tonight. I liked that we could have caved and we could have done what we did in Game 1, when they scored a goal on the power play in the first minute of the third period and we played different (in squandering a three-goal lead).
“Instead, tonight, we wanted to keep pressing and go get the next one.”
Warm turned aside 40 shots and kept the Cyclones in it early as the K’s opened with a 16-4 shot advantage.
“(Intensity), that’s all we talk about in the room. We’re a hungry group of guys,” Petruzzelli said. “We’ve got a lot to prove out there. Our motto we’ve had is ‘be the dog’; everyone wants to count us out as the underdog, but we want to be right in there and think we can win this thing.”
Fort Wayne’s Drake Rymsha, who missed the previous two games with a head/shoulder injury caused by a Berzolla hit, assisted on Dove-McFalls’ and Petruzzelli’s power-play goals, as Fort Wayne improved to 4 for 30 on power plays in the series. Cincinnati is 5 for 30.
“Petey and Boudrias have been as consistent in the regular season at scoring goals as you can get. They were our top two goal scorers. And if we’re going to have any type of success offensively, we’re going to need it to go through those guys,” Boudreau said.
“We’ve had other big contributions, which I think is great, but in the big games you need your big guns. I thought they showed up and that’s what you need. We need those guys to be impact players and I thought both of those guys made huge impacts tonight.”
The Toledo Walleye, which completed a sweep of the Indy Fuel on Thursday, awaits the winner of this series.
The Komets, two years remove
Notes: The Komets played without Tristan Pelletier, Adam Brubacher (upper body), Scott Allan, Alex Peters (never returned from Bakersfield of the AHL) and William Provost. … The referees were Casey Terreri and Rocco Stachowiak. … Cincinnati’s lone scratch was Lincoln Griffin, as it had the same lineup as Friday. … The teams combined for 88 penalty minutes. Graves fought twice, including a second-period fight with Cody Caron, who had checked Garrett Van Wyhe from behind. A fracas after the final buzzer resulted in 52 penalty minutes, including three misconducts.